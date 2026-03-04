What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Every year, hundreds of Delaware children are detected with dangerous levels of lead in their blood.

That means the children likely have irreversible brain damage that could plague them with lower IQs, developmental delays and behavior problems well into adulthood.

Delaware lawmakers, public health officials and child advocates are acutely aware of the state’s lead poisoning crisis. To that end, since 2023 authorities have taken legislative steps aimed at removing lead paint — considered by far the primary cause of poisoning — from homes where affected kids live. Nearly $9 million in state and federal funds have been allocated to get the lead out.

A companion bill that state lawmakers passed last year goes further, requiring that starting in 2028, landlords remove or contain lead paint and dust from all homes built before 1978. That’s the year the federal government banned the manufacture of lead-based house paint. About 42% of all Delaware homes were built before 1978, according to U.S. Census figures.

Remediating all contaminated properties is a herculean task, however, considering the fact that there are about 120,000 rental properties in the state.

The bottom line, WHYY News has found, is that while Delaware has created an ambitious program to identify poisoned children and relocate families until their homes are free of lead paint, the pace of remediation and the amount of taxpayer money allocated doesn’t come close to meeting the pressing need.

To date, lead paint has been removed or contained in just 30 homes statewide, at a cost of nearly $4 million, including administrative expenses, state officials said last week in response to inquiries from WHYY News.

Currently, three more pre-1978 homes are being remediated, four are waiting to be abated and another 76 are being evaluated to determine if they have lead paint.

Yet with the cost of each remediation averaging $95,200, according to the Division of Public Health, which runs the program, there’s only enough funding left to fix about 50 more homes.

That’s only a fraction of the homes where poisoned kids already live, state reports show.

In 2023 and 2024 alone, more than 550 kids under age 6 were confirmed to have lead poisoning, according to state reports. Meanwhile, hundreds of children whose initial tests showed elevated levels did not receive the required blood tests to confirm whether they were poisoned, the reports say. Testing results from 2025 have not yet been calculated.

Amy Roe, who has a doctorate in environmental policy and chairs the Delaware Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Advisory Committee, said the state needs to ramp up its efforts and increase funding dramatically if politicians and public health officials truly want to solve the crisis.

“This is just a drop in the bucket,” Roe said of the remediation projects completed to date. “There could be thousands of homes or even more that are requiring lead-based paint hazards to be addressed, and we’ve only done 30 through the state program.”

Roe is part of the Action for Delaware’s Children coalition, a group of child advocates that includes leaders of Delaware’s nationally renowned Nemours Children’s Hospital near Wilmington. The group is calling for another $15 million cash infusion to the abatement program.

Gov. Matt Meyer’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2027 includes only $2 million more.

Dr. Jonathan Miller of Nemours, who preceded Roe in chairing the state’s lead poisoning advisory panel and is president of Delaware’s chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said the Delaware situation is dire.

“There’s an urgent need, because the longer we wait, the more children will get poisoned,” Miller told WHYY News. “And so the quicker that we can remediate homes that have lead in it, the less children long term are going to get poisoned.”

Miller said the $2 million that Meyer has proposed “will not even support the remediation” of homes where the state knows children with lead poisoning live, “let alone be enough to start to identify apartments before children have moved in.”

Meyer, whose budget proposal is currently being reviewed by the legislative Joint Finance Committee, would not agree to an interview about the state’s lead paint problem or his approach to ameliorating a crisis that affects the state’s health and education system and its future workforce.

“The Meyer administration looks forward to getting more lead out of more homes in communities across Delaware,” Mila Myles, the governor’s spokesperson, said in a statement.

Nicole Topper, who oversees the lead paint remediation program within the state’s Division of Public Health, pointed out during an interview that the first funding didn’t become available until 2 1/2 years ago.

“So we’ve been building and ramping up the program,” Topper said. “We are in full operations right now, but there takes some time into building up a program from inception. Things are moving and the procurement processes, contracts are all now in place.”

Topper agreed, though, that it’s paramount for the state to address the longstanding and persistent problem of childhood lead poisoning.

“Exposing children to an elevated blood level is something that as a state we should be actively trying to reduce, because we are quite aware of what that would mean in the child’s development,” Topper said.

Beyond mitigation efforts, Topper said it’s critical for authorities to “educate the public and families and even pediatricians and medical field providers that this is still a concern in Delaware. I think a lot of people think it’s a historic issue and not a current issue.”