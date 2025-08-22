What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Lead poisoning is dangerous, and advocates say too many kids in Delaware have elevated levels of lead in their bodies.

Advocates for children’s health faulted the state for its response in addressing alarmingly high lead levels in schools, and also in housing, during a panel discussion Wednesday night at the Wilmington Public Library. Hosted by the Newark branch of the NAACP, participants included representatives from the state’s largest teacher’s union, the City of Wilmington, the Christina School District and community advocates.

“There is no safe level of lead in your blood without cognitive or health impacts. So this is a very serious issue,” said Amy Roe of Lead-Free Delaware.

Some who attended the panel event said they were frustrated by the state’s lack of urgency in addressing the problem.

Elevated levels of lead in a child’s blood can lead to cognitive and behavioral delays, lower intelligence scores and an increased risk of criminal behavior. Kids are required to be tested at 12 months and again at 24 months of age.

“This has been going on forever in Delaware, and they’re not trying to do anything about it,” said Newark NAACP Vice President Richard Williams. “They just keep kicking the can down the road.”

The national standard for an elevated blood lead level test result is now greater than or equal to 3.5 micrograms per deciliter. Delaware’s lead threshold for shutting off water fountains and spigots is 7.5 parts per billion. The threshold was previously 15 parts per billion prior to the Environmental Protection Agencies directive to change it.

Roe said her organization wants lead safe water in every school, but said the state of Delaware has not given her assurances on that front.

Statewide school lead abatement efforts

The last time the state tested water quality levels in schools was in 2023. That was after flawed testing in 2020, as samples were incorrectly collected by inexperienced school personnel. The state delayed releasing the results, causing fierce public backlash. Then it was discovered that elevated lead levels in school drinking water were widespread and at dangerous levels.

In June 2023, a WHYY News analysis of the 1,600 samples revealed that lead was detected at more than 7.5 parts per billion at a total of 149 sites in 49 schools. But there’s no money to continue statewide testing. A spokesperson for the Delaware Department of Education said the previous testing was funded through a federal grant.

A November 2023 report by the Delaware Division of Public Health found 694 children between the ages of 0 and 6 years old with elevated levels of lead in their blood, which amounts to 5.9% of those tested with a lead amount of greater than or equal to 3.5 micrograms per deciliter. The report did not include results from kids older than 6 years old.

“Lead poisoning is a preventable occurrence but continues to be a significant environmental hazard for children in Delaware,” the report stated. “Young children up to age 6, whose brains develop rapidly, are at greatest risk of harm from lead exposure.”

The Division of Public Health is required to provide annual reports on elevated blood lead levels, under legislation signed into law in 2021 by then-Gov. John Carney, but no reports after 2023 are listed on the agency’s website.

WHYY News reached out to public health officials for comment, but did not hear back by publication.

State lawmakers directed $3.8 million in 2023 to a “Filter First Initiative” for school districts to install filters to remove lead from school drinking water. Delaware Department of Education spokesperson Alison May said the money was provided directly to districts and charter schools for mitigation efforts, including filters, following the 2023 statewide testing program.

Roe said it’s unclear exactly how that money was spent because DOE has not detailed publicly the number of filters installed.