After three-year debacle, Delaware has plan to remove lead from school drinking water

Roe says $3.8 million isn’t quite enough. Lead-Free Delaware put a $5.7 million price tag on how much it would cost to have one $3,000 bottle station for every 100 students, including preschoolers in public school facilities, plus one in each nurse’s office and teacher’s lounge.

“It’s not as much as we asked for, but I’m heartened we’re taking steps,’’ Roe said.

Holodick said many schools, especially in the upstate Brandywine district, already have installed filters and that districts are welcome to use their own funds to augment the state’s contribution.

Filtering stations ‘should take it down to undetectable levels’

The state has also contracted with Natalie Exum, a public health professor at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore who specializes in safe water issues, to advise on the testing and remediation effort.

Exum told WHYY News that installing filtering stations, properly maintained, is a practical and effective solution.

“It should take it down to undetectable levels, meaning the analysis that we can do with the technology that we have cannot detect it,’’ Exum said. “It may be there at some very, very trace amounts, but we cannot detect it because it’s so low.”

Exum said parents of schoolchildren should not be alarmed by Delaware’s findings.

“I would say what we’re seeing in the Delaware schools is actually normal, if not extremely normal for a part of the country that has very old drinking water systems and very old pipes,’’ Exum said.

The scientist said the results signify that contaminated service lines to fountains and spigots are not a chronic problem in Delaware schools.

“So it’s actually a better scenario because then what you can do is go into these sites where you know there’s an issue and instead of ripping the whole pipe out of the wall, what you can do and what Delaware is doing is putting on a filter at the very end of that pipe,” Exum said.

That gets the lead out and officials can have “schools continue to function and your water keeps flowing. And the water coming out of that is safe to drink.”

‘Kids enjoy being able to bring their water bottle and refill it’

Roger Holt, director of operations for the 6,000-student Smyrna School District that encompasses southern New Castle County and northern Kent County, welcomes the expected state money.

“We’re absolutely excited,’’ Holt said. “I think it’s an excellent, proactive approach, a good thing for all school districts. We’re looking forward to being able to use those funds to install more of the filtered filling stations and being able to do some retrofitting in some areas in our schools for some of the fixtures that we currently have.”

Smyrna, like most districts, has replaced some fixtures and/or installed filter stations at six sites where lead was detected at high levels in its eight schools.

“We feel full confidence that we’re mitigating the risk appropriately for the school district,’’ Holt said.

Holt said each school already has a couple of filtering stations and more will be added.

“They’re extremely popular’’ with students and staffers, Holt said. “It’s chilled water and it’s filtered. And they are allowed to carry water bottles in the school. So they enjoy being able to bring their water bottle and refill it throughout the day as they need.”

Exum said more filtering stations only adds awareness to the issue of safe water.

“It’s going to bring into the consciousness of school administrators, facilities, managers, teachers, children that when you walk past a fancy-looking filter station, you’re going to want to put your water bottle underneath one of those as opposed to those kind of old rusty water fountains,’’ Exum said.

Roe, who has a doctorate in environmental policy, only wishes that Delaware hadn’t wasted so much time before taking decisive action, and that her group hadn’t needed to prod the state into doing the right thing for children.

“Delaware spent six extra months and a million-and-a-half dollars to re-sample all these schools to prove something that we already knew, which was that we had lead in the drinking water and we needed to do ‘filter first,’’’ Roe said. “So, you know, we’re getting to where we need to be.”