First run was a debacle, so Delaware takes second shot at lead testing in schools

Education officials, including secretary Mark Holodick, apologized profusely for the missteps during a November Zoom hearing attended by hundreds of concerned residents.

So starting next week, the state is essentially re-doing the testing.

Calling the program “resampling and retesting,” the state has hired Batta Environmental Associates and will spend up to $1.5 million to retest the nearly 150 fixtures that tested above the 7.5 parts per billion threshold, as well as all “consumption points” in all of the approximately 250 K-12 schools.

“It is critically important that we conduct additional water sampling that provides timely and accurate data regarding the quality of water that our students, staff, and school communities consume,’’ Holodick said in a written statement.

“This is also an important step to help restore confidence for the public. We want our children, their families, and our educators and staff to be able to concentrate on learning, assured that their buildings and water are safe.”

While the initial testing took about one and a half years, the new initiative is expected to take about three months. After the laboratory reviews are done, results and suggested action plans will be shared with leaders of the 19 school districts and about two dozen charter schools. Cognizant that the public did not immediately get results under the initial program, the state is pledging to post the information on a recently created website.

The department stressed this week that all fixtures that initially tested above 7.5 parts per billion have been turned off or had signage posted that said the water was not for consumption.

Purnima Montagne, president of the Delaware Parent Teacher Association, said she’s guardedly optimistic that the second round of testing will be better than the first.

“It’s a very good opportunity,’’ Montagne said. “There’s been a pretty big series of errors, which led to not just wasted money and effort, but lost time to get ahead of possible issues which affect real people.”

Molly Magarik, secretary of the state Department of Health and Social Services, said during the Zoom hearing that she’s not concerned “that students have been exposed to catastrophic lead levels such that universal testing and screening would be recommended.’’

She said concerned parents should contact their pediatrician for evaluation, and noted that lead is often contained in water pipes in private homes, and even in food.