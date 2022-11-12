Delaware directs more schools to shut off water fountains because of high lead levels

The presence of lead in water at 47 Delaware schools led the state Thursday to direct several to shut off fountains and spigots to protect students and staff.

The excessive lead levels, first revealed last month in a state report that listed levels school by school, will be the topic of a virtual legislative forum at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Click here to register for the forum, which was scheduled before the state Department of Education quietly issued the expanded safety directive.

The announcement to the public wasn’t made in a news release or at a press conference, but instead on the department’s Facebook page.

Previously, the state’s threshold for shutting off fountains was 15 parts per billion, which affected only one satellite school in the Colonial School District near New Castle. The new directive lowers the threshold for shutoff to 7.5 parts per billion.

“The EPA has asked us to shut water sources off above that level,” the Facebook post said, citing the department’s marching orders from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

That will affect an undetermined number of schools statewide. But Colonial, for instance, announced late Thursday on its Facebook page that 11 additional fountains at seven of its schools have been shut off.

Colonial Superintendent Jeffrey Menzer wrote in a letter to parents that officials are “discussing the impact of these actions on the operation of the buildings and will be putting plans together to ensure minimal disruptions to staff and students wherever possible … the safety and well-being of students and staff remain a top priority.’’

Exposure to lead can seriously harm a child’s health, causing damage to the brain and nervous system, slowed growth and development, learning and behavior problems, and hearing and speech problems, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.