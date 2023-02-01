Rumpler, senior director of his group’s Clean Water for America campaign, noted that lead was banned from gasoline and paint because of the dangers to the public.

“We didn’t go around to every urban neighborhood or suburban neighborhood and say, let’s test the air. And if the air in this neighborhood has too much lead for kids to breathe, then that gas station down the street can’t use lead in their gasoline,” he said. “That would be crazy and absurd. Instead, we just banned lead in gasoline.”

Rumpler said a typical filtered filling station costs about $3,000 and that each of Delaware’s 250 schools could get five of them for less than $4 million.

Even if each school installed 25 stations, the cost would be under $20 million — a veritable drop in the bucket for a state where Gov. John Carney just proposed a $7.2 billion spending plan for fiscal 2024.

“The good news here is that providing safe drinking water for our kids in Delaware schools is a common sense solution that is not going to break the bank,” Rumpler said. “I would say our kids’ health and safe drinking water is worth a significant expenditure of funding.”

Carney’s budget doesn’t include money targeted specifically toward lead remediation initiatives in schools, but education officials said school districts can tap their $30 million budgets for minor capital projects if they decide to install filters.

‘Silver lining’ is greater understanding of lead poisoning risks

Holodick said the new round of testing should be done by spring, and committed to public transparency this time. To that end, a state website has already posted results from some schools in three of 19 districts — Indian River in Sussex County, Capital in Kent County, and Colonial in New Castle County. The site will be updated when new results are finalized, he said.

But Holodick said Brandywine and other districts are already installing filters at some consumption points, and he urged others to consider that solution rather than waiting.

Sen. McBride, who held the hearing as an official follow-up to a Zoom community forum in December, said the idea is gaining steam with policymakers.

“I think we’ve seen significant progress on the testing issue itself, but also important progress in terms of putting our money where our mouth is in funding larger holistic solutions, including putting Delaware on a path toward a ‘filter first’ approach within our schools,’’ McBride said this week. “And I’m optimistic that there are going to be some significant opportunities moving forward to get us there.”

Carney’s budget proposal does include $2.9 million to address childhood lead poisoning, but that’s for prevention and remediation outside of schools. McBride suggested, however, that federal matching funds and other dollars might be available to assist schools.

Rumpler suggested the passage of a state law mandating schools to install and then maintain and replace filters as needed, but McBride said legislation might not be needed.

“Obviously, the legislature has been deeply involved in this issue, particularly over the last few months in response to the school testing program, but it looks like that might not be necessary,’’ McBride said.

“My sense is that there is a strong appetite and real prioritization within the administration on achieving that ‘filter first’ goal and doing so in an urgent and expeditious way.”

Install filters statewide ‘instead of testing and repeat testing’

Amy Roe of Lead-Free Delaware, who first brought the results of initial attention to the attention of the media, says she’s cautiously optimistic that the state is on the right track. She noted that results are being posted online and the idea of filters for all schools is gaining steam, as other jurisdictions nationwide have done.

“Put a filter on all consumption points, make sure that the filters are changed properly, instead of testing and repeat testing and things like that,” Roe said.

“I still have healthy skepticism because I want to make sure that there’s due diligence and, you know, the devil’s in the details., But I think that the messaging has definitely changed and there’s really encouraging signs that things are going to be handled in a much better way.”

Roe said policymakers need to be mindful, however, that lead in schools is just a piece of the issue statewide. Indeed, the harmful substance is found in homes with lead paint and old pipes and even in foods and drinks such as some juices and juice blends.

Sen. McBride agreed, saying the problems in the schools have shone a spotlight on a serious health problem for many children and hopefully leads to meaningful action.

“No one would have wished that the state would have made the mistakes that it made in the testing program,’’ the Wilmington Democrat said. “And at the same time, the silver lining of this conversation and the attention is that there is a greater understanding and awareness about the dangers of lead poisoning, about the multi-pronged approach that is necessary for Delaware to remediate and mitigate the risk of exposure at school, at home and beyond.