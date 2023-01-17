Delaware officials to testify under oath at state Senate hearing on lead pollution in schools

Delaware’s error-plagued program to test for lead in water at K-12 schools, its delayed and clumsy reporting of the results, new testing being conducted now, and plans to protect children from poisoning will be the topic of an upcoming state Senate hearing.

State Sen. Sarah McBride, chair of the Senate Health and Social Services Committee, has scheduled the public hearing for Jan. 24 at 5:30 p.m. People can attend in person at Legislative Hall in Dover or watch and participate virtually.

McBride held a Zoom town hall in November after results showed the presence of lead in water at the vast majority of schools.

The testing results, and subsequent pressure from the public, forced the state to eventually order 150 spigots and faucets at 49 buildings to be shut off or for schools to take other measures, including adding filters and signage, to prevent kids, teachers, and visitors from drinking contaminated water. On Friday, education officials said more fixtures could be turned off, replaced, or have filters installed during what they call “resampling.”

“Fundamentally, we need to make sure that we’re looking forward to figure out what we can do better in the Legislature and in the executive branch to protect the safety and wellness of students in our schools,” McBride said.

During the hearing, the Wilmington Democrat also wants to explore ways to improve “public confidence” that agencies are doing their best to safeguard children against lead pollution.

Exposure to lead can seriously harm a child’s health, causing damage to the brain and nervous system, slowed growth and development, learning and behavior problems, and hearing and speech problems, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We will certainly revisit the events of the last few years so that we can better learn the lessons about how to move forward,” McBride said. “But it is my hope that we are also talking about tangible solutions, tangible improvements to these processes.”

The second round of testing, which began in December at a cost to taxpayers of up to $1.5 million, will sample water from all consumption points at the state’s 250 schools, and prioritize the nearly 150 water sources that tested above the 7.5 parts per billion shutoff or signage threshold.

The initial testing took about a year and a half, and officials now admit inadequate training was provided to maintenance and other staff who took and recorded the samples.

At the November Zoom session, officials said the second round of testing was expected to take about three months, until mid-March. But on Friday, Alison May of the state Department of Education said it is now “anticipated to take several months to complete” because of school schedules and other issues. She said the work will be done before the academic year ends in June.

After the laboratory reviews are complete, results and suggested action plans will be shared with leaders of the 19 school districts and about two dozen charter schools. Cognizant that it took months for the public to get the results of the initial program, the state is also pledging to expeditiously post the information on its public health alert website.