Mauger said some of this may be because of continued coronavirus safety protocols, as schools and businesses may be unwilling to open their doors to hold a blood drive, or the continued fear some people have of going to public places.

“Typically, what the Red Cross likes to have is a five day blood supply of all blood types on the shelves at hospitals or at least in our blood bank, ready to take to hospitals if they’re needed,” said Mauger. “So a five day supply is considered adequate. What we’re seeing right now is that some blood types, especially type O, have less than a half day supply.”

Blood shortage leads to rationing, tough decisions

The low supply is affecting hospitals in the area, and how they operate.

“We have a triage policy now,” Bewtra said. “Hospital blood banks will say in bold letters, ‘We have seen a reduction in all blood types, all available blood units, but we’re critically low for type B and type O.’ And then there’s a policy for if you’re not in the operating room. This is how many units you’re going to get. Then, you’re going to have to contact us to justify use if it’s in an operating room.”

For many people in trauma situations, whether a car accident or an emergency surgery, this could be very serious. Bewtra said it adds additional pressure on doctors as well. If there is a patient rapidly losing a lot of blood, she said blood banks will support physicians in their decision making, but there is still the requirement to step out of the room and make a phone call to justify their decision, which instead could be time spent helping the patient.

Philadelphia’s historic gun violence epidemic has added more strain. As of Monday, at least 1,817 people have been shot in Philadelphia so far in 2021. Bewtra said she has heard from her surgeon colleagues at the hospital that it takes less blood to help someone who has been injured in a car accident than in a shooting, leading to some difficult decisions.

“The blood is much more lost and their life is at stake, so we are simultaneously trying to save their life while just getting them blood products. If you have a limit of available blood products, if you have to stop that protocol and recheck and wait to recheck and call the blood bank and say, ‘can I get another unit or another two units,’ that’s an uncomfortable position for everybody in that operating room, and there are things that are preventable.”