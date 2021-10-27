Philadelphia health officials are urging residents to give blood for surgery and trauma patients, as there has been a critical lack of blood donations in the last year and a half during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s very dangerous for people undergoing surgery or who experience trauma and need a potentially life-saving transfusion, meaning any of us,” said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole. “I want to make a very serious request to you today: Please give blood.”

On the upside, the number of people getting vaccinated in Philadelphia is going up, and COVID-19 infection rates are going down, Bettigole said Wednesday during her weekly coronavirus briefing.