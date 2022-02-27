Play On Philly acquires the Marian Anderson Award

Founded in 2011 on the El Sistema method of using music training as part of a holistic education, Play On Philly offers free music instruction to students, often from low-income communities with little exposure to formal music training. Play On teaching artists instruct children every day for two hours, at five locations across the city.

The last Marian Anderson Award was given in 2019 to the band Kool and the Gang. Due to the pandemic it was canceled the last two years. Since then the organization went through leadership changes: longtime executive director Patrick Moran retired, and board chair Nina Tinari stepped down.

That created an “inflection point” for the organization, said Gregory Murphy, who stepped in as interim director while the group did some soul-searching.

The Marian Anderson Award organization was primarily focused on two things: staging the gala event and distributing its proceeds. Murphy admitted those were not year-round activities, and another organization with more frequent programming could more efficiently do the job.

Murphy said it was time to consolidate resources.

“There are a lot of nonprofits, many of them with similar missions doing very similar things with two separate budgets,” he said.

As the Marian Anderson Award was considering its future, Thompson watched as a board member and suggested his organization could take over the award. Murphy said the Marian Anderson Award consulted with the living descendants of Marian Anderson while making its decision to dissolve.

“We looked at several organizations. We didn’t just look at Play On Philly,” Murphy said. “That was the one that most closely matched with the Marian Anderson Award’s mission, and was willing to not only continue the mission but see that the Marian Anderson Award continued to exist.”