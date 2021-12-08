Marian Anderson Museum starts a long road back from flood damage

Marian Anderson bought the 1857 brick rowhouse in 1924, living in it when her career began its dramatic trajectory: debuting with the New York Philharmonic in 1925, performing in Carnegie Hall in 1928, and – most famously – singing outdoors in 1939 at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., a concert arranged by First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt after Anderson was denied an appearance at Constitution Hall by the Daughters of the American Revolution because she was Black. The Washington concert was broadcast on the radio to millions of listeners across the country.

Anderson continued her career until 1965, singing internationally, performing at two U.S. presidential inaugurations, and becoming the first African American musician to sing with the Metropolitan Opera in 1955. She died in 1993.

By 1943, Anderson had moved out of the rowhouse to live in a farmhouse in Connecticut, at which time her mother and sister used the Philadelphia house. It has the original parquet flooring, original plaster walls, and the same basement Anderson had converted into a parlor for performances and social gatherings of local and nationally touring African American musicians.

Restoration work will bring modern plumbing, electrical, and climate control systems into the historic house, while retaining the existing early 20th century elements that Anderson would have lived among. For example, the midcentury bathroom will be remodeled to give it more space, but the 1930s kitchen cabinetry, which Anderson herself had a hand in designing, will remain.

Pirtle hopes enough work will be completed by February to be able to host a limited number of visitors for a celebration of Anderson’s birthday on February 27. Full restoration is not expected to be done until mid-2023. The museum has been closed to visitors since the pandemic shutdown in March 2020.

Two of the contractors – Premiere Building Restoration and BQ Basement Systems – are giving $20,000 worth of in-kind services, but with just over half of the money needed to finish the work in hand, the museum is seeking more contributions. Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, in whose district the museum lies, has been rallying support for the restoration and says he is working to have the Marian Anderson Museum become a permanent line item in the annual city budget.

“The same way we support every year the African American Museum, the same way we support every year the Swedish Museum, the same way we support every year the Betsy Ross House,” said Johnson. “That same way we are going to support the Marian Anderson historic museum.”