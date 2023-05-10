Taking the Stage: A Conversation with a Dancer, Musician and Actor
What's it like to perform on stage before an audience? We ask Philadelphia Orchestra's David Kim, Philadelphia Ballet's Ángel Corella, and 1812 Production's Jennifer Childs.
What’s it like to perform on stage in front of hundreds or thousands of people? We talk with three artists who have mastered their craft about the creative process, stage fright, perfectionism, improvisation and connecting with an audience.
We’re joined by David Kim, violinist and concertmaster of The Philadelphia Orchestra, Ángel Corella, artistic director of the Philadelphia Ballet and Jennifer Childs, actor and co-founder of 1812 Productions.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.