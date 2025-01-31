Kansas City Ballet kicks off Super Bowl dance smackdown against Philadelphia Ballet

A rehearsal room at The Todd Bolender Center for Dance and Creativity was aflutter with activity Thursday afternoon as a team of videographers filmed a video challenging the Philadelphia Ballet to a Super Bowl dance-off.

Last year’s video, a challenge against the San Francisco Ballet, got nearly 1 million views on Instagram and TikTok.

Now, Artistic Director Devon Carney said it was time to raise the bar.

“Because it was so good, we’re a product of our own success,” Carney said. “Everybody knows we did it last year and it went viral and it’s still out there online, so we’ve really had to up our game.”