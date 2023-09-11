On a gloomy Sunday afternoon, Feria del Barrio brightens up Philly’s El Centro de Oro neighborhood

A coalition of organizations invited people from all over to El Centro de Oro on North 5th Street between Huntingdon and Somerset.

Listen :58
Performers from GRUFOLPAWA showcased Panamanian dance and music during the 39th Feria del Barrio. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Performers from GRUFOLPAWA showcased Panamanian dance and music during the 39th Feria del Barrio. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

The 39th Feria del Barrio showcased the heart and soul of Philadelphia’s Latino community Sunday.

A coalition of organizations (Taller Puertorriqueño, Asociación de Puertorriqueños en Marcha (APM), Congreso de Latino Unidos, HACE, Raíces Culturales Latinoamericanas) invited people from all over to El Centro del Oro on North 5th Street between Huntingdon and Somerset.

The event highlighted Latino art and culture as displayed by the musical performances up and down the street and on the stage, including Los Bomberos De La Calle.

Los Bomberos De La Calle kicked off the 39th Feria del Barrio by performing on El Centro del Oro before heading to the main stage. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

For a decade, the group has showcased not only their Puerto Rican heritage, but also their love and appreciation for North Philadelphia, an area rocked by the city’s gun violence crisis. Group director Anthony Mendez said those incidents shouldn’t represent the entire community.

“The people are awesome,” Mendez said. “It’s just that you have those very few that do these things, and there are some people that follow … but if you keep these things going, these positive movements, you’re going to see the outcome of it eventually.”

Performers took the time to document all that was taking place on El Centro del Oro during the 39th Feria del Barrio on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Taller Puertorriqueño Executive Director Nasheli Ortiz Gonzalez said it was due to the neighborhood’s resiliency and commitment to create community.

“We need spaces that are holding spaces that are creating different narrative[s] and are telling our story,” Gonzalez said. “It’s very important that spaces like these tell our story from our voices and nobody else saying what we are, where we are going.”

El Centro del Oro turned into a dance floor on Sunday during the 39th Feria del Barrio. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

  • El Centro del Oro turned into a dance floor on Sunday during the 39th Feria del Barrio. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    El Centro del Oro turned into a dance floor on Sunday during the 39th Feria del Barrio. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • El Centro del Oro turned into a dance floor on Sunday during the 39th Feria del Barrio. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    El Centro del Oro turned into a dance floor on Sunday during the 39th Feria del Barrio. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Foto Rodriguez y La Orquesta la Única performed at Sunday's Feria del Barrio, getting attendees to move along with the band's salsa music. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Foto Rodriguez y La Orquesta la Única performed at Sunday's Feria del Barrio, getting attendees to move along with the band's salsa music. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • The 39th Feria del Barrio invited everyone across Philadelphia to celebrate and immerse themselves in the city's Latinx culture, including the Puerto Rican community. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    The 39th Feria del Barrio invited everyone across Philadelphia to celebrate and immerse themselves in the city's Latinx culture, including the Puerto Rican community. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Mendez said the best way to dispel any negative stereotypes associated with the neighborhood is to come and experience it for yourself.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re Puerto Rican, from the Dominican Republic, from [the]

Los Bomberos De La Calle displayed their powerful drums and vocals for attendees on the main stage of the 39th Feria del Barrio on Sep. 10, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Caribbean, wherever you’re from, we are very engaging with the community,” Mendez said. “It’s very important just to keep that positive aspect, con la comunidad, with the community and just, you know, keep giving some good vibes.”

Los Bomberos De La Calle displayed their powerful drums and vocals for attendees on the main stage of the 39th Feria del Barrio on Sep. 10, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

The good vibes weren’t dampened by the inclement weather that was looming Sunday just before the event.

Also Sunday, the Mexican Independence Day Festival took place at Penn’s Landing, which was preceded by a parade of decorated cars around City Hall.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Cory Sharber

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter for WHYY News.

Read more
Cory Sharber stands in front of a carousel

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate