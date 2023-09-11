For a decade, the group has showcased not only their Puerto Rican heritage, but also their love and appreciation for North Philadelphia, an area rocked by the city’s gun violence crisis. Group director Anthony Mendez said those incidents shouldn’t represent the entire community.

“The people are awesome,” Mendez said. “It’s just that you have those very few that do these things, and there are some people that follow … but if you keep these things going, these positive movements, you’re going to see the outcome of it eventually.”

Taller Puertorriqueño Executive Director Nasheli Ortiz Gonzalez said it was due to the neighborhood’s resiliency and commitment to create community.

“We need spaces that are holding spaces that are creating different narrative[s] and are telling our story,” Gonzalez said. “It’s very important that spaces like these tell our story from our voices and nobody else saying what we are, where we are going.”