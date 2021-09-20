The Feria del Barrio is hosted by other well-known Latino organizations in the city, including Taller Puertorriqueño, Asociación Puertorriqueños en Marcha, Congreso de Latinos Unidos, and HACE.

Of course, Philadelphians with ties to Latin America and Spanish speaking countries carry a wide range of traditions, which were on full display at the festival.

Puerto Rican music played on one corner of 5th and Huntingdon streets, while Guatemalan women weaved traditional textiles at a table across the way. Next to them, a Mexican family prepared chocolate and spices used in the popular dish called mole.

Aida Cruz sang folkloric music with the group Raíces Boricuas, which has been playing at the Feria almost every year since its inception.

Born and raised in Philly by two Puerto Ricans who migrated to the city, Cruz has been involved with organizations like Taller Puertorriqueño since the 1970s in an effort to connect with her culture. Cruz said she returns to the Feria each year to act as that bridge for younger generations.

Still, for many of the organizations with tables set up along the two blocks of the festival, Sunday was a way to reach people they haven’t been able to see in person for over a year.

Kaliah Smalls, community outreach coordinator at the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging, said the nonprofit has always relied on in-person events to connect the Latino seniors — who make up roughly 30% of the agency’s clients — to meal programs and legal services.

“The pandemic definitely put a damper on our outreach efforts over at PCA … so definitely with this event we want to make sure that our presence is felt,” said Smalls.