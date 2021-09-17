Harrisburg Hispanic heritage festival back in-person with music, food and vaccines

“We think that it will also be an opportunity for kids who have started back to school. Parents are asking us if their youth can be vaccinated,” Merrick said.

There will be an information station set up outside LHACC with bilingual resources and staff to answer questions about the vaccine. The clinic itself will be located inside the community center on Derry Street.

“If they are present on (Saturday), between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., we will walk them in happily,” said Marc Migala, director of veteran care services at UPMC Central Pa.

Migala says Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

“It’s not just having access to the vaccine, but being as accommodating as possible. The other part of that is being able to accommodate the language barriers,” Merrick said. “We’re hitting on a lot of the barriers by having this at the Latino center at the festival.”

The community center is also offering free flu shots for the first 100 people who arrive for the kickoff parade, which will feature flags from different Latin American countries.