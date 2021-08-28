Post pandemic, Latino businesses in southern Delaware strive to regain footing

Barriers to getting help

Compared to their white-owned counterparts, Latino-owned businesses have tended to receive less support from the government and therefore have had a harder time recovering from pandemic-related losses.

According to a national study in 2020 by Stanford University’s Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative, Latino-owned businesses do not have as large of a cash buffer as white-owned businesses and were less likely to receive funding from the federal Paycheck Protection Program to help them recover.

Also, Latino-owned businesses faced some challenges not encountered by their counterparts when seeking help from the government.

“Applications were in English, and they were online and for a lot of the very, very small businesses who aren’t proficient in English or technology, it was challenging for many of them to get access to the relief that was [available] through the state,” said Mary Dupont, an economic development consultant and member of the Delaware Hispanic Commission. Dupont is the former state director of financial empowerment, a role in which she led the creation of the Stand By Me initiatives to promote economic security for low- and moderate-income Delawareans.

To help Latino business owners, Dupont; Maria Freudenthal of Stand By Me Negocios, a partnership of the state and United Way of Delaware; and Patricia Rivera, the founder of Hook PR & Marketing, worked together last winter to assist with the completion of COVID-19 relief applications.

Working with the state Division of Small Business, they arranged webinars and one-on-one support sessions to help businesses through the application process. Dupont is hopeful that people will take advantage of the services knowing how the pandemic has affected Latino businesses.

“I think a lot of businesses are struggling,” she said. “COVID was a big setback, especially for people in the personal services and hospitality and restaurants and house-cleaning companies.”

Some Latino-owned businesses were able to get through the paperwork and receive support from two programs managed by the state Division of Small Business. That help included Delaware Relief Grants, which were available to a broad spectrum of businesses, and the Hospitality Emergency Loan Program, designed to support restaurants, bars, and personal services enterprises.

“A lot of Latino-owned businesses took a hit but it’s amazing because a lot of them actually did survive,” Dupont said.