This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

In the weeks since Pennsylvania began its coronavirus vaccine rollout, the Wolf administration has stood by its localized, do-it-yourself system for finding and booking appointments, despite widespread frustration among residents.

“The relationship that folks have with their provider or with their pharmacists is what was best suited to actually administer the vaccine,” acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said in January. “And so we are allowing those providers and those pharmacists to be able to use their scheduling systems.”

But the state’s patchwork approach has left particularly at-risk residents and communities at a tremendous disadvantage. Older Pennsylvanians, who are supposed to be among the first in line to get the vaccine, are struggling with clunky and disjointed online sign-ups and phone numbers that get them nowhere, while those who are more tech-savvy jump ahead.

And more than a month into the rollout, the Pennsylvania Health Department hasn’t done any targeted outreach on the vaccine to communities that don’t speak English, many of whom have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

The state’s map of vaccine providers — which includes information on how and where to book coveted appointments — appears only in English. And a translated fact sheet on the vaccine for Spanish speakers hasn’t been updated since late December, before adults 65 and over and younger people with select health conditions became eligible.

Roughly 1.4 million people — more than 11% of the state — speak languages other than English at home, according to U.S. Census data. The majority of those who have been vaccinated so far, state data show, have been white or of an unknown race.

In the absence of official messaging from the state, advocates who serve these communities said they have been deluged with requests for information on the vaccine. Misinformation has circulated quickly.

“The communication of who is eligible for the vaccine has not been done adequately in any other language besides English,” said Laura Perkins, an organizer at Casa San Jose, an organization that serves immigrants in Allegheny County and elsewhere in southwestern Pennsylvania.

“We work primarily with the Latinx community,” Perkins added, “but we also have a large Russian population, Chinese population, Nepali population, Somali Bantu population, many folks that speak Arabic. And the only attempt at another language is in Spanish and that information is not updated.”

Officials are “working diligently” on improving language access, Lindsey Mauldin, Department of Health senior adviser, said at a news conference last week. On the department’s website, information about COVID-19 can be auto-translated, though the governor’s task force on COVID-19 health disparity recommended in August that related materials “be properly translated by professional translators, instead of machine translation.”

“We are working with our health equity response team to ensure more equity among our vaccine distribution,” Mauldin said, though she did not offer a timeline for updated materials.