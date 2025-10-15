From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Visit Philadelphia is spotlighting Hispanic Heritage Month with a new campaign celebrating the city’s vibrant Latino culture and the power of dual identities as Hispanic Americans.

The campaign titled “Indivisible” features six Philadelphians making an impact through art, food and community work. The title is inspired by the Pledge of Allegiance, in which the word “indivisible” remains the same in Spanish and English.

“That kind of kicked off a thought process and our idea, which is like, ‘Hey, we should think about how we can lean into that, especially in the climate that we’re in,’” said Daniel Davis, director of diverse marketing for Visit Philly. “The campaign celebrates what it means to be primarily Hispanic and primarily American.”

In the campaign, Brandon Cisneros, a digital and marketing specialist at the Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, touches on his love for the city’s passion for culture. He said it was an honor to be part of the campaign.

“Coming to Philadelphia, I was really drawn to the city’s energy, its diversity and entrepreneurial spirit, all of which mirror my own values and background,” Cisneros said. “Joining the Greater Philly Hispanic Chamber of Commerce felt like a natural step because it aligned with my passion for helping Hispanic professionals and business owners thrive, so it’s been really amazing to take part in that and just uplift everyone around me in my community.”