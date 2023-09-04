Thousands flocked to Penn’s Landing Sunday for Brazilian Day Philadelphia.

Now in its 10th year, the outdoor festival immerses attendees in Brazilian cuisine, art, and music to celebrate Brazil’s independence and its cultural contributions to Philadelphia.

Hannah Wood with Project Capoeira, who organizes the festival, said events like Brazilian Day are essential to build community.

“Maybe they see something that they haven’t seen before — or go, ‘Oh, what is that? Oh, that’s something Brazilian?’” Wood said. “ [It] helps to build bridges between individual members of the community, [helping them] understand one another, which then overall, I think, is a path to making a safer and healthier city.”