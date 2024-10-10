From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Judy and Dennis Shepard only go where they are invited.

“I’m terrible at small talk,” Judy said during an interview in a backroom of the William Way Center in Philadelphia. “I’m a dyed-in-the-wool introvert, and I’m from Wyoming. There’s no people in Wyoming. I’m not used to crowds of people I don’t know.”

Nevertheless, Judy Shepard has been at the forefront of LGBTQ+ advocacy for 26 years, since the brutal killing of her son Matthew Shepard in Laramie, Wyoming, in 1998. The attack and murder put gay-bashing crimes at the top of the nation’s mind.

Working in her son’s name, the Matthew Shepard Foundation helped pass the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act in 2009, which extends the federal hate crime law to include crimes against LGBTQ+ people and people with disabilities.

Judy and Dennis Shepard came to Philadelphia to attend “Considering Matthew Shepard,” a 2016 theatrical oratorio by Craig Hella Johnson which is having its Pennsylvania premiere at the Mann Center on Thursday evening.