Originally founded as the Gay Community Center of Philadelphia in 1974, over the years the William Way LGBT Community Center has been a place that is welcoming to those who need guidance.

Kira Kinsman is an architect who is co-chair of the facility’s board

“When I moved here six years ago, it was to give myself space where I could hopefully find my most authentic self,” Kinsman said. “One day early on, I came to the William Way Center, and I’m walking into this charming and well-worn lobby. I realized that maybe for the first time in my life, I truly had come home. I found my people.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said the center helps those in need at a time when the assistance is truly necessary.

“For 25 years, the Way center has committed to the community in ways that I don’t think any other organization has in the history of Philadelphia,” he said. “It’s an institution that’s grown. It’s changed with the community that it serves. The people here have changed countless lives over 25 years by empowering LGBTQ+ Pennsylvanians, by giving residents a place to gather in a community and work with one another in a safe place.”