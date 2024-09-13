From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Fresh off the release of a new live album, the band The War On Drugs has marked Tuesday’s tour stop at Philadelphia’s Mann Center as a “big homecoming.”

“That’s the fifth show of our tour. The one that’s circled on our calendars,” said frontman Adam Granduciel. “That’s our home.”

“Live Drugs Again,” released Friday, is the band’s second live album and is the next release after 2021’s “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” — which earned its spot on several end-of-year best lists, including Pitchfork and Spin, and was named album of the year by Stereogum.

Granduciel said the band’s first live album, Live Drugs (2020), served as the end of something, while the new record acts as a celebration of dedication.

“It’s like a real celebration of the six other people on the stage besides myself and their dedication to the project,” Granduciel said. “And the levels to which they elevate the recorded material.”

The album’s release comes in tandem to the Zen Diagram Tour, co-headlined by indie-rock band The National.