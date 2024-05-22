Singer-songwriter Amos Lee will headline the festival during his show at World Cafe Live on Oct. 24. Seltzer called Lee “one of Philadelphia’s most revered songwriters,” adding that the chart-topping artist is “very intentional about giving back to the community.”

“It was really the nonprofit angle and giving back to kids’ music education that facilitated his agreeing to play World Cafe Live,” Seltzer said. “Amos has some new music coming out that he’s very excited about … I’m really excited that he’s going to showcase a lot of these new tracks in Philly at a smaller venue, and more intimate than normal.”

Philly’s underground hip-hop scene will be represented by Reef The Lost Cauze, who will be celebrating his more than 20 years in the rap game with his performance at MilkBoy on Oct. 25. Seltzer called him the “pinnacle” of the scene, and the emcee said he’s been excited to play the festival since it began seven years ago.

“Any time you have something in your city called ‘Philly Music Fest,’ I imagine, if you’re from Chicago, New York, wherever they have a music fest named after the city, you want to feel like you would be a part of that, and I definitely feel excited to get called to do it,” Reef said.

Reef was also humbled by the chance to perform at this year’s festival after hip-hip pioneer Schoolly D rocked the stage with Kurt Vile last year.

“Anything that I’m involved in with the city, I always remember the people that came before,” Reef said. “I always remember the legacies that they brought forth … Someone like that, myself being from West Philly, obviously he’s a giant and we’re more than happy to step up to the challenge of trying to not follow in his footsteps, I would say, but complement his footsteps.”