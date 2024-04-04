WrestleMania XL is bodyslamming its way into Philadelphia, bringing the world’s most famous wrestlers to the City of Brotherly Love for just the second time in WWE history. The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and Logan Paul are part of the main events, but there are related happenings all over the city. Philly Theatre Week starts today, encompassing more than 30 productions in the city and suburbs. Musician and composer Terence Blanchard, best known for his work with Spike Lee, brings his opera “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” to Verizon Hall. At the same time, funny men and women descend on the city as Ali Wong, Seth Meyers, David Sedaris and Katt Williams are all in town.

New Jersey

Murder on the Nile

Where: Ritz Theatre Company, 915 White Horse Pk. , Haddon Township, N.J.

When: Friday, April 5 – Sunday, April 21

Friday, April 5 – Sunday, April 21 How much: $32

It’s mystery time in South Jersey as the stage version of Agatha Christie’s “Murder On the Nile” comes to the Ritz. We’re curious to see how a story set entirely on a river cruiser comes to life on dry land. The book debuted in 1944, so obviously, Christie’s storytelling continues to keep audiences enthralled more than eight decades later.

Main Street Music and Arts Festival

Where: Glassboro Town Square, 1 High St. W. , Glassboro, N.J.

, When: Saturday, April 6, 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 6, 2 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

The borough of Glassboro and Rowan University are partnering on the first annual Main Street Music and Arts Festival this Saturday. The festival draws on the rich history of artists in the area — bringing them together for performance, collaboration and exposure. It’s also a way for the university and students to forge a stronger tie to the community through advocating for its artists and their work.

Delaware

There Is a Woman in Every Color: Black Women in Art

Where: Delaware Art Museum, 2301 Kentmere Pkwy. , Wilmington, Del.

, When: Through May 26

Through May 26 How much: Free with museum admission

A traveling exhibition curated by art historian Elizabeth S. Humphrey, “There Is a Woman in Every Color: Black Women in Art” amplifies the artwork of Black women in various disciplines. Works by Mickalene Thomas, Edmonia Lewis, Elizabeth Catlett, Carrie Ann Weems and Faith Ringgold are on display. Initially mounted by the Bowdoin College Museum of Art, the Delaware Art Museum gave Humprey access to its collection to expand on the initial exhibition.

Special Events

WrestleMania XL Weekend

Where: Multiple venues

When: Thursday, April 4 – Sunday, April 7

Thursday, April 4 – Sunday, April 7 How much: Various prices

If you can smell what The Rock is cookin’, you’re already aware that Wrestlemania XL weekend is here. He’s on the bill to battle with Seth “Freakin’’ Rollins on Saturday, while WWE superstars Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will take it to the WrestleMania stage Sunday night at Citizens Bank Park. Suppose you’re unable to find a ticket or unwilling to pay the price, there are three superstar brunches at City Winery, the WWE World at the Convention Center, the Friday Night Smackdown at Citizens Bank Arena, a Saturday block party on South Street and the main events on Saturday and Sunday night. If you’re new to wrestling and want to understand the backstories and details of the culture/sport/entertainment, here’s a complete guide.

An Evening With Esther Perel: The Future of Relationships, Love and Desire

Relationships expert Esther Perel will do her best to try to provide insight into love and romance during An Evening With Esther Perel: The Future of Relationships, Love and Desire, her second appearance in the city in the last two months. (Apparently, we need special attention.) Perel is the author of two books on relationships — her latest is “The State of Affairs: Rethinking Infidelity,” and she hosts a podcast, “Where Should We Begin?” A therapist by trade, Perel says she’s fascinated by the never-ending work of helping people better understand themselves and others.

Everyday Futures Fest

Where: Multiple venues

When: Through the end of April

Through the end of April How much: Free

Sustainability is a term that is often used but less understood. During the Everyday Futures Fest, attendees can experience sustainability in action through a month-long series of events and workshops. On April 21, there’s a day-long block party outside of the Da Vinci Art Alliance, which puts on the fest in collaboration with like-minded organizations.

Battleship New Jersey Dry Dock Tour

Where: Philadelphia Navy Yard, 5195 S. 19th St.

When: Saturdays and Sundays starting April 6, through the time the ship is in dry dock.

Saturdays and Sundays starting April 6, through the time the ship is in dry dock. How much: $225

The historic Battleship New Jersey is getting much-needed maintenance while in dry dock at the Philadelphia Navy Yard. It’s berthed in dock No. 3, the same one used on Dec. 7, 1942. As the USS New Jersey, the ship is one of the nation’s most decorated, serving in at least four wars and conflicts before decommissioning. Now it’s a South Jersey attraction hosting tours, events and parties. While in dry dock, the Battleship New Jersey is available for guided and self-directed tours.

Philadelphia Greek Parade

Where: Benjamin Franklin Parkway

When: Sunday, April 7, 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 7, 2 p.m. How much: Free

Celebrate Greek culture and the nation’s independence at the Philadelphia Greek Parade. The Evzones will perform ceremonial marches in traditional uniforms and other dance and music performers and marchers. The parade begins at 22nd and The Parkway, but grandstands are at 18th Street. A parade afterparty at 5 p.m. at Uptown Beer Garden and several associated events from Friday through Sunday.

Arts & Culture

Philly Theatre Week

Where: Multiple venues

When: Through April 14

Through April 14 How much: Various prices

It’s the most important event on the Philadelphia theater calendar. Today, Theatre Philadelphia kicks off the seventh annual Philly Theatre Week, showcasing traditional and experimental performances across the region. More than 30 shows are being mounted, and all tickets are pay-what-you-wish until sold out. After that, regular-price tickets for each play may be available.

Stacey Abrams: Rogue Justice

Where: Free Library of Philadelphia, Parkway Central, 1901 Vine St.

When: Friday, April 5, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 5, 7:30 p.m. How much: $30

When you think of Stacey Abrams, you may think of her historic 2018 gubernatorial run in Georgia. Though that effort ultimately failed, she was able to register thousands of voters who rallied behind her progressive platform. But Abrams is also a published author, and her latest thriller “Rogue Justice” has just been released. She’s in conversation with journalist Tracey Matisak at the Free Library this week. The ticket includes the book.

Food & Drink

Urban Farmer Meets Homemade Chef Collaboration Dinner

Where: Urban Farmer, 1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

When: Thursday, April 4, 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 4, 6 p.m. How much: $140

Urban Farmer Executive Chef and Butcher Sonny Ingui and Pastaia Janine Bruno of Homemade by Bruno is collaborating on an immersive seven-course dinner. Their menu will merge steakhouse and Sicilian cuisines, with wine pairings selected by Urban Farmer’s beverage manager Abigail Remington and lead bartender Christopher Moran. Attendees will have the chance to learn from each step of the preparation and enjoy the result.

Restaurant Weeks roundup

Where: Multiple venues

When: Sunday, April 7 – Saturday, April 13

Sunday, April 7 – Saturday, April 13 How much: Various prices

Restaurant weeks bring foodies and eateries together for mutual benefit. The restaurants gain some promo and, hopefully, some new and loyal patrons, while diners can taste the restaurants and cuisines without the major cash it usually requires. Dine Latino’s week starts on Sunday and ends next Saturday. The participating restaurants offer a free dessert or appetizer with the purchase of two full-price entrees. During Media Restaurant Week, eateries offer various specials, including prix-fixes for two- and three-course meals and other discounts.

Kids

Play-a-Palooza

Where: Smith Memorial Playground, 3500 Reservoir Dr. , East Fairmount Park

When: Saturday, April 6, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 6, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. How much: Free, with registration

The Smith Memorial Playground begins its spring-summer season with the free Play-A-Palooza event. Bring the kids and some good energy for an afternoon of activities, including arts and crafts, a bookmobile, treats from the Dunkin Donuts cruiser and more. Children and family-oriented community organizations will be on-site and there will be giveaways.

Comedy

An Evening With David Sedaris

The humorist, comedian, author and contributor to “This American Life” is coming to the area. David Sedaris’ Friday night show at The Grand in Wilmington is sold out, but if you can make it to the Philly burbs, you can catch him at his other local tour stop at the Keswick Theater. His latest book, “Happy Go Lucky,” was released in 2022.

Ali Wong Live

Comedian, actress and newly minted Emmy winner Ali Wong comes to town for two nights fresh off the success of her Netflix series “‘Beef.” The Asian-American actress scored rave reviews and expanded past the stereotypical portrayal of Asians with a satirical look at how a chance encounter with a stranger can go very, very wrong.

Seth Meyers

Where: Miller Theatre, 250 S. Broad St.

When: Saturday, April 6, 9:30 p.m. (7 p.m. show sold out)

Saturday, April 6, 9:30 p.m. (7 p.m. show sold out) How much: $39.75 and up

Seth Meyers’ comedy bonafides were established during his lengthy tenure on “Saturday Night Live,” which ultimately earned him the hosting role on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” which he’s held for the last decade. Now, on a standup tour, he’s selling out shows around the country. That remained true in Philly, where a second show was added to accommodate demand.

Katt Williams: The Dark Matter Tour

Katt Williams parlayed the most viral interview of 2024 so far into a setup for his comedy tour. His January appearance on sports TV personality/podcast host Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” set records, generating more than 63 million views as he excoriated fellow comics and opined on various current events. Expect the Philly stop on his Dark Matters tour to be just as provocative as his podcast appearance.

Music

Orchestra After 5: Haydn and Mozart Power Hour

Where: Verizon Hall, 300 S. Broad St.

When: Thursday, April 4, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 4, 6:30 p.m. How much: $25 and up

Classical music is not always stuffy. The Philadelphia Orchestra’s special program, Orchestra After 5, is an example. Classical music will be played — Haydn and Mozart, specifically. But there will also be pre-concert cocktails, a DJ, live painting and a post-show talkback. So we might be tempted to call it a party with a concert in between. Just us?

Lady Alma With Vertical Current, DJ Marley Marl and DJ Reddz

Philly vocalist Lady Alma joins Vertical Current along with pioneering hip-hop DJ and producer Marley Marl and DJ Reddz at a spring concert. Alma is known primarily for house music, such as her hit song “Let it Fall,” but also for her high-energy, high-vibration performances. If you can’t dance, you’ll learn because it will be impossible to stay seated if you attend one of her shows.

Terence Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones

Where: Verizon Hall, 300 S. Broad St.

When: Sunday, April 7, 5 p.m.

How much: $45 and up

Trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard is well-known for his work with Spike Lee, scoring 20 projects with the Academy Award-winning director. But in 2021, Blanchard drew praise for “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” an opera based on the Charles Blow book. That year, it became the first opera by a Black composer to debut at the Metropolitan Opera, and now it’s here in Philly.