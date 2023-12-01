Fresh from his retirement from the military, Kimo Laemoa was soaking in the holiday joy at the tree lighting and said he’s looking forward to planting his roots in Philly.

“The fact that I’m just getting out of the military and, you know, finding some kind of holiday tradition, trying to plant roots,” Laemoa said. “What better place than to do it in Philadelphia and in the heart of it all?”

Henry Rivera reflected on what the holidays mean to him during his first Philadelphia holiday tree lighting.

“Family,” Rivera said. “Family being together, we do what’s called Nochebuena. The night before, Christmas Eve, and all the families together, everyone does a family meal. Everybody comes over to celebrate. Kids fall asleep, they wake up, they continue Christmas Day, but it’s all about family.”

The concolor fir tree stands at over 50 feet tall and will be on display until Jan.1. It made its trek from Yule Tree Farms in Hornell, New York earlier in November.