Philadelphia lights up the holiday tree at City Hall

The tree was lit during 6abc’s Thursday evening broadcast, featuring American Idol winner and platinum-selling singer Jordin Sparks.

Confetti flies through the air. In the background is Philadelphia's holiday tree and City Hall

Confetti flew through Broad Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard after the Philadelphia Holiday Tree was lit on Nov. 30, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Philadelphia’s holiday tree was officially lit at City Hall Thursday, providing Philadelphians a prime location to soak in the spirit of the season.

Jordin Sparks sings into a microphone
American Idol winner and platinum-selling singer/songwriter Jordin Sparks closed out the Philadelphia Holiday Tree Lighting on Nov. 30, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Thousands descended on Broad Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard to witness the tree’s lights brighten up the City of Brotherly Love.

  • The Masonic Temple and City Hall were lit up in red and green for the Philadelphia Holiday Tree Lighting.
    The Masonic Temple and City Hall were lit up in red and green for the Philadelphia Holiday Tree Lighting. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A close-up of a bell
    Ornaments placed on the Philadelphia Holiday Tree reflect the city's heritage and joy of the holidays. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Santa Claus looks skyward
    Santa Claus could be seen looking for Rudolph in the Philadelphia night skies on Thursday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A person holds light up balloons in a crowd
    Plenty of trinkets could be had during Thursday's Philadelphia Holiday Tree Lighting. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A snowman ornament on a tree
    Ornaments placed on the Philadelphia Holiday Tree reflect the city's heritage and joy of the holidays. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A soft pretzel ornament on a tree
    Ornaments placed on the Philadelphia Holiday Tree reflect the city's heritage and joy of the holidays. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A crowd of people
    Thousands of people descended upon Broad Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard for the Philadelphia Holiday Tree Lighting on Thursday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A crowd of people, some of them wearing Santa hats.

Fresh from his retirement from the military, Kimo Laemoa was soaking in the holiday joy at the tree lighting and said he’s looking forward to planting his roots in Philly.

“The fact that I’m just getting out of the military and, you know, finding some kind of holiday tradition, trying to plant roots,” Laemoa said. “What better place than to do it in Philadelphia and in the heart of it all?”

Kimo Laemoa poses for a photo with his son, Daniel, on his shoulders
Kimo Laemoa and his child, Daniel, soaked up the holiday spirit present at the Philadelphia Holiday Tree Lighting on Nov. 30, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Henry Rivera reflected on what the holidays mean to him during his first Philadelphia holiday tree lighting.

“Family,” Rivera said. “Family being together, we do what’s called Nochebuena. The night before, Christmas Eve, and all the families together, everyone does a family meal. Everybody comes over to celebrate. Kids fall asleep, they wake up, they continue Christmas Day, but it’s all about family.”

Henry Rivera (center right) witnessed his first Philadelphia Holiday Tree Lighting with his family
Henry Rivera (center right) witnessed his first Philadelphia Holiday Tree Lighting with his family on Thursday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

The concolor fir tree stands at over 50 feet tall and will be on display until Jan.1. It made its trek from Yule Tree Farms in Hornell, New York earlier in November.

The tree lighting was one of the featured events of the Philly Holiday Experience presented by Welcome America.

Last year’s celebration featured a tree measuring 55 feet tall and with 4,000 lights, with a headlining performance by Montell Jordan.

On Saturday, the Holiday Parade will kick off at 5 p.m. at 2nd and Market streets, and will proceed up Market Street, ending at City Hall.

