From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

U.S. Congressman Brendan Boyle (D., Pa.) believes he can unite Congress on one thing: coming to Philadelphia for a party in 2026.

Boyle wants to hold a commemorative joint session of Congress at Independence Hall on July 2, 2026, to mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The Philly Democrat introduced the legislation on Independence Mall on Monday.

Sessions outside of Washington, D.C. are rare. There have only been two since the Capitol moved there from Philadelphia in 1800. The last was on Sept. 11, 2002, when lawmakers gathered at Federal Hall in New York City to honor victims of the terror attack a year prior. The other was at Independence Hall in 1987 as part of the bicentennial celebration.

Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (D., Pa.) is also behind the 2026 effort.

“We would [be] so delighted to have our colleagues return here to steep themselves in our history and the values, and the sheer magnificence of the founding values of our country,” Scanlon said.