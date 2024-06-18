WHYY News wins 18 Keystone Media Awards for accountability reporting, digital coverage

The Keystone Awards recognize “journalism that consistently provides relevance, integrity, and initiative in serving readers and audiences.”

Anthony Freeman looks into the distance. Behind him is a row of houses.

File photo: Anthony Freeman stands in front of his friend’s house where the arrest he is suing the Chester police over occurred. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

WHYY News has received 18 Professional Keystone Media Awards for its work in 2023, with coverage areas ranging from Philadelphia’s historic mayoral election to health care inequity and environmental justice.

The Keystone Awards recognize “journalism that consistently provides relevance, integrity, and initiative in serving readers and audiences, and faithfully fulfills its First Amendment rights/responsibilities.” The awards honor small to large media organizations throughout Pennsylvania.

“Today, we celebrate not just the recognition that comes with these 18 Keystone Awards, but the dedication and passion of our reporters who have earned these awards,” said WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo. “Their relentless pursuit of truth and commitment to excellence and our community make us incredibly proud.”

“WHYY News’ public service journalism is once again recognized by the Keystone Awards and deservedly so,” said Sarah Glover, WHYY vice president of news and civic dialogue. “The news staff is dedicated to serving the news and information needs of our audiences across Greater Philadelphia. It is fitting that our journalism is being celebrated by our journalism peers.”

WHYY News placed in more than a dozen categories in its division.

Below are the winners from WHYY. A full list of award recipients in the Radio 1 category can be found online.

First-place

Second-place

Honorable mention

