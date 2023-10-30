From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Tyrese Gould Jacinto credits her father’s generation for firmly establishing roots so that her children and grandchildren do not have to face the same perils of identity erasure that her father did growing up.

“We went all up and down the whole East Coast to all the pow-wow who you know to be with other communities,” she said, describing how her dad helped regroup the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape Indians starting in the late 1970s.

Jacinto is now following her father Mark “Quiet Hawk” Gould’s footsteps. Gould served as the chief of the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape Tribal Nation for 45 years. Jacinto founded the Native American Advancement Corporation in 2009 with the goal to retain the future generations of her tribe in the South Jersey region.

“My generation got their education and they went someplace else because they had to make a living someplace else,” she said. “It’s our idea that we need to forge something here so that we can stay and make this place a better place so that we don’t continue to lose the generations with education and a better life and the so-called American dream.”

The organization, which trains in the fields of building sciences and energy conservation, started at Jacinto’s dining table. From there, it moved into a rented space in downtown Bridgeton. She eventually was able to purchase a building for 36 employees, but it still wasn’t big enough.

Then a miracle happened.

Jacinto, a carpenter and realtor by profession, stumbled upon 63 acres of land up for sale in Quinton Township, Salem County.

“It was listed under a place where I wasn’t looking,” she said. “It was hidden from me until the time came.”

The expired listing was for a former church on Gravelly Hill Road. The owners were asking for $1.2 million. Jacinto negotiated the price down to $820,000 plus closing costs. Her organization received financial support from the New Jersey Conservation Foundation, The Nature Conservancy, and the state’s Green Acres program to buy the land.

Plans are now being drawn for programming at the Cohanzick Nature Reserve, which will serve as a conservation, cultural, and educational center where visitors will learn about conservation, land stewardship, and Lenape culture.

Reclaiming ancestral land

The 63-acre property looks like a small “doughnut hole” in a forest that comprises thousands of acres left untouched by development.

But for the Gould family, it is where their ancestors were born and raised, according to the chief.

“The families all stuck together,” he said. “You couldn’t find a wife because everybody down the street was your cousin. That’s how many of us were right here.”

Gould and Jacinto believe there is an energy on the property that is accepting of them as stewards. Jacinto said she always feels it in her body when she steps into certain areas.

“I told my husband this,” she said. “He said ‘well, you can’t just discount that…energy cannot be destroyed or created. You’ve had births and deaths and you’ve had families and you’ve had tragedies and you have happiness all on that property for thousands of years in your family.”