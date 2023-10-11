From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

There’s a record crop at Camden County’s Lakeland Vineyard in Blackwood this year.

Officials are expecting a yield of more than 7,000 pounds of grapes, up 1,000 pounds compared to last year.

“We have a limited amount of land on which we can actually grow grapes,” said County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. “We’re hoping by showing how successful someone can be at growing grapes that we encourage the growth of grapes and other parts of the county in the state.”

The idea for a county-owned vineyard was born about three years ago, when commissioners, then freeholders, wanted to invest in and take advantage of an expanding wine industry in the state.

“The demand for New Jersey wine has increased substantially and on a yearly basis,” Cappelli said.”There’s a shortage of New Jersey grapes. We want to try to assist in that process of having more grapes grown in New Jersey.”