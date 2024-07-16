Delaware County fire chief resigns over controversial Facebook post on Trump assassination attempt

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A fire official in Delaware County has resigned after making controversial comments on social media about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

In the aftermath of Saturday’s shooting at a Trump rally in western Pennsylvania, Jim Simmonds — the fire marshal in the borough of Prospect Park — took to Facebook.

Simmonds posted, “A little to the right next time please.”

Simmonds, who also served as the chief of the Prospect Park Fire Company, was quickly met with backlash.

Representatives in the borough called his post and subsequent comments, “grossly inappropriate, expressing approval of the violent attempt on former President Trump’s life.”

Borough leaders said they spoke with Simmonds on Sunday, “expressing disdain and extreme concern that such a grossly inappropriate comment was not representative of the government of the Borough of Prospect Park nor of its citizens.”

The Prospect Park Fire Company Board of Trustees said it also met on Sunday night to discuss the comments.

“The Prospect Park Fire Company does not condone this type of behavior by our members or our leadership,” said Chairman Joe Magee in a Facebook post. “We are deeply saddened by Chief Simmonds’ comments and agreed that it would be best if he stepped down in his role as Chief.”