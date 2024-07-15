What to know about the Trump assassination attempt and its aftermath

The FBI is still trying to determine a motive behind Saturday’s attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump, while the tone of this week’s Republican convention in Milwaukee likely will be dominated by the violence.

A former fire chief who was killed at Trump’s Pennsylvania rally is being remembered as a “man of conviction.”

The shooting wounded two other men and pierced the upper part of Trumps’ ear with a bullet. The 20-year-old who authorities say carried out the attack is believed to have acted alone with his father’s gun.

Here’s a look at what we know so far about the attempt on Trump’s life and its aftermath:

Acting strangely outside the event

Officials say Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania — about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from the shooting — first came to law enforcement’s attention when spectators at the Trump rally noticed him acting strangely outside the event. Specifically, he was pacing near the magnetometers, according to a law enforcement official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation.

The gunman made it to a nearby roof with an AR-style rifle and a local law enforcement officer climbed to the roof and found Crooks, who pointed the rifle at the officer, Butler County Sheriff Michael Slupe told The Associated Press. The officer retreated down the ladder, and the gunman quickly fired toward Trump.

Trump was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers when the gunfire began.

As the first pop went off Trump said, “Oh,” then raised his hand to his right ear and looked at it before quickly crouching to the ground behind his lectern.

Someone could be heard near the microphone saying, “Get down, get down, get down, get down!” as agents rushed to the stage. They piled atop the former president to shield him with their bodies as other agents took up positions on stage to search for the threat.

U.S. Secret Service gunmen shot the gunman, officials said.

Trump later said the upper part of his right ear was pierced by a bullet. His aides said he was in “great spirits” and doing well. He arrived in Milwaukee on Sunday evening for the convention, which begins Monday.