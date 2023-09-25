The now 80-year-old said the only advice she received was to not allow pregnant people or children to drink it. Marini Fausey has bladder cancer and said three of her dogs also died of cancer. She wonders if the contaminated water is the culprit.

“Recently, I’ve been told there’s nothing more they can do for me,” said Marini Fausey, who said she was not accepted into the lawsuit because she filed her paperwork too late.

Millsboro resident Angela Ellis said she suffered debilitating kidney stones four times over a period of a year. The 50-year-old’s health problems made it difficult for her to hold a full-time job, and she struggled to pay her mortgage.

Ellis, who also said she was too late to participate in the settlement, wonders if the nitrate contamination caused her health issues. She said she believes if government agencies were required to regulate peoples’ wells and inform them of contamination, illnesses could have been prevented.

“I felt like I was too young to always be sick — I was sick for the entire year,” Ellis said. “It just makes me angry. I don’t know how I would have known [about the contamination] if my neighbor didn’t tell me. I was never told anything — I just went on drinking the water.”

A health survey of 249 Millsboro residents, conducted for the lawsuit against Mountaire, found unusually high rates of cancer, gastrointestinal disease, Crohn’s disease, diarrhea, wheezing, shortness of breath and other ailments.

Dr. Marilyn Howarth, an environmental toxicologist at the University of Pennsylvania, said nitrates are known to cause a variety of health problems, but that linking them to any one diagnosis or illness is challenging.

“The literature has shown an association between colon cancer and nitrates. There are several studies that have suggested that maybe bladder cancer, and breast cancer and thyroid disease are having an association,” she said. “But it’s very difficult to show causation with any of these.”

Several Millsboro residents also report bothersome skin problems, including itching for at least an hour after showering, and getting red sores that break open and bleed. Howorth and other scientists interviewed by WHYY News were perplexed by those symptoms.

Moving onward after Mountaire settlement

Millsboro resident Phyllis Blackiston said she was so frustrated by the contamination in Delaware that she left and moved to North Carolina.

The 76-year-old said she has an underactive thyroid, as well as skin problems. Blackiston’s late husband suffered from infections that wouldn’t heal and had a hole that went through his foot that had to be rinsed with saline and packed daily. He died of cancer in 2018.

“I’m angry that this has just been overlooked, and allowed to poison people by contaminating your wells,” said Blackiston, who was awarded about $200,000 from Mountaire.

In North Carolina, where she has treated municipal water instead of a private well, she said her skin problems have disappeared.

“My skin has not broken out,” Blackiston said. “I don’t have that. That’s all healed. And my skin does not itch.”

Last year, Diane Longo purchased filtration systems for her home so she could feel safe using her water again.

Her garage wall is lined with thousands of dollars in various filtration systems for the water that enters her house. These filtration systems stop the nitrates from going through her taps. But it didn’t come without a price.

“I sold my jewelry in order to make ends meet — things I didn’t want to have to sell that belonged to my mom and things like that,” said Longo, who hopes to use the settlement money to reduce the debt she incurred for the filtration systems. “That shouldn’t have happened. They should have been helping us.”