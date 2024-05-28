WHYY News wins 5 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

WHYY News won five 2024 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) on Tuesday. The awards honor “outstanding achievements” in multimedia journalism and are “among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.”

WHYY News earned these honors among large-market stations in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

“Time and time again, analytical research affirms that WHYY, and its news services, are considered to be one of the most trusted,” said WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo. “Excellence in our newsmaking is one of the reasons why WHYY remains both vital and viable for its audiences. While I’m not surprised, I couldn’t be prouder of my colleagues who have been honored by these five regional Murrow awards.”

“Grateful the WHYY News team’s journalistic excellence is again rewarded. We have a lot to celebrate after winning five regional Murrow Awards in 2024,” said Sarah Glover, WHYY vice president of news and civic dialogue. “The recognition of our explanatory journalism on youth homelessness, a historic mayoral election and lengthy wait times at an area hospital are examples of our meaningful public service journalism.”