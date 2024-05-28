WHYY News wins 5 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards
Honorees were recognized for excellence in digital and audio works that spanned feature reporting, sports coverage, and podcasting.
WHYY News won five 2024 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) on Tuesday. The awards honor “outstanding achievements” in multimedia journalism and are “among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.”
WHYY News earned these honors among large-market stations in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.
“Time and time again, analytical research affirms that WHYY, and its news services, are considered to be one of the most trusted,” said WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo. “Excellence in our newsmaking is one of the reasons why WHYY remains both vital and viable for its audiences. While I’m not surprised, I couldn’t be prouder of my colleagues who have been honored by these five regional Murrow awards.”
“Grateful the WHYY News team’s journalistic excellence is again rewarded. We have a lot to celebrate after winning five regional Murrow Awards in 2024,” said Sarah Glover, WHYY vice president of news and civic dialogue. “The recognition of our explanatory journalism on youth homelessness, a historic mayoral election and lengthy wait times at an area hospital are examples of our meaningful public service journalism.”
“Young, Unhoused and Unseen,” a collaboration between WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting, earned recognition in the Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion category.
The multiplatform project examined the crisis of youth homelessness, and the ways in which the issue is too often overlooked.
For the Excellence in Innovation category, WHYY News won an award for its Elections 2023 digital coverage.
WHYY News suburban reporter Kenny Cooper won an award for Feature Reporting on how the closure of two hospitals in Chester County has led to dangerously long ambulance rides to overcrowded emergency rooms in the three remaining hospitals.
“Morning Edition” host Jennifer Lynn earned an award for Excellence in Sound for her interview with veteran DJ David Dye on the style and impact of Philly legend Jerry Blavat.
WHYY News arts and culture reporter Peter Crimmins was recognized in the Sports Reporting category for his story of an MMA fighter training in Philly, inspiring a community of artists and makers to take up mixed martial arts.
Regional winners next move on to the national round of the competition. Those winners will be announced this summer. RTDNA has presented the Murrow Awards since 1971.
A full list of the Regional Murrow Award winners can be found online.
