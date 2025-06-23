WHYY News wins 21 Professional Keystone Media Awards for 2024 work
“This robust slate of Keystone awards affirms the reason why WHYY is considered one of the most trusted sources of news,” Bill Marrazzo, president and CEO, said.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
WHYY News has received 21 Professional Keystone Media Awards for news production during 2024, including 11 first place honors. The Philadelphia-based news team placed in all but one of the categories.
“At a time when the American public is questioning the trustworthiness of all news media outlets, this robust slate of Keystone awards affirms the reason why WHYY is considered one of the most trusted sources of news in a large and highly competitive landscape,” Bill Marrazzo, president and CEO of the station, said.
The news organization won for its coverage of topics ranging from Philadelphia’s wealth problem to public safety in the city to the 76ers Center City arena saga. The Pulse, a WHYY-produced podcast, was recognized too, covering topics like the internet after Facebook’s 20th birthday and the psychology behind fear. The Pulse audio program is made possible thanks to the generous support of the Sutherland Family.
WHYY competed in the Radio 1 category, a division which is for large radio markets such as Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.
The Professional Keystone Media Awards recognizes journalism that “provides relevance, integrity, and initiative in serving readers and audiences.”
The goal of the awards program is to “stimulate journalists to improve their craft and ultimately improve their community.”
“It is outstanding that WHYY journalism has been recognized for its public service to the community 21 times over in the 2025 Keystone Awards contest,“ said Sarah Glover, WHYY vice president of news and civic dialogue. “The WHYY News staff’s creativity and dedication to producing explanatory journalism for our local audiences is noteworthy and impactful.”
Below is the list of award recipients from WHYY. All of the award winners can be found online.
First-place
- Best Newcast: President Biden shutters his presidential campaign | Jennifer Lynn, Sarah Mueller, Kenny Cooper & Susan Phillips
- Best Spot News Coverage: ‘We will not be held hostage’: Philly police seek 4 suspects after 8 teens injured in mass shooting | Cory Sharber
- Best Series: WHYY News coverage of the proposed Philadelphia 76ers arena in Chinatown, Center City | Aaron Moselle, Tom MacDonald, Cory Sharber & Heather Chin
- Best Feature: A Native American sanctuary in Salem County gets green light to operate as a worship site, but only after ‘interrogation’ | P. Kenneth Burns
- Best Public Service: Philadelphia is ‘America’s poorest big city.’ Here’s what that actually means | Kenny Cooper
- Best Reporter/Anchor: Jennifer Lynn, Morning Edition Host
- Best Regularly Scheduled News or Sports Talk Program: VP candidate watch: Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s impact in Pa. and beyond | WHYY News Staff, Tom MacDonald, Carmen Russell-Sluchansky & Kenny Cooper
- Best Sports Coverage: Phillies play in London Series | Jennifer Lynn
- Best Sports Feature: On the road to superstardom, the next WrestleMania headliners could be training in Philadelphia | Cory Sharber
- Best Use of Photography: Pride March 2024; Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade; Philadelphia protest Israel arms embargo Democratic National Convention; UFC Fight Night in Atlantic City saw contenders emerge and a legend return | Cory Sharber
- Podcast (Broadcast): The Pulse at WHYY | Maiken Scott, Alan Yu, Liz Tung & Lindsay Lazarski | The Pulse podcast was recognized for a series of episodes on these topics: neurodiversity, autism and education, Facebook’s 20th anniversary, treating serious mental illness and the psychology of fear.
Second-place
- Best Spot News Coverage: 3 hurt, 5 arrested in West Philly shooting during Eid al-Fitr celebration, police say | Cory Sharber
- Best Series: Climate Fixers by WHYY News Climate Desk | Susan Phillips, Emma Lee & Kimberly Paynter
- Best Public Service: VP candidate watch: Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s impact in Pa. and beyond | WHYY News Staff
- Best Reporter/Anchor: Tom MacDonald, Reporter/Anchor
- Best Digital Presence: whyy.org
- Best Sports Coverage: UFC Fight Night in Atlantic City saw contenders emerge and a legend return | Cory Sharber
Honorable mention
- Best Continuing Coverage: Throughout 2024, the Philadelphia metro area’s transit system faced a bevy of issues relating to finances, which could’ve potentially cut services throughout the region. | Cory Sharber
- Best Enterprise Reporting: Scams, big water bills and bargains | Kenny Cooper
- Best Feature: Big movie theater chains are struggling. Not the little guy | Kenny Cooper
- Best Use of Sound: An Elkins Park cantor and world-class composer recently passed away. His music lives on. | Jennifer Lynn
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.