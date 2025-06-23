WHYY News wins 21 Professional Keystone Media Awards for 2024 work

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

WHYY News has received 21 Professional Keystone Media Awards for news production during 2024, including 11 first place honors. The Philadelphia-based news team placed in all but one of the categories.

“At a time when the American public is questioning the trustworthiness of all news media outlets, this robust slate of Keystone awards affirms the reason why WHYY is considered one of the most trusted sources of news in a large and highly competitive landscape,” Bill Marrazzo, president and CEO of the station, said.

The news organization won for its coverage of topics ranging from Philadelphia’s wealth problem to public safety in the city to the 76ers Center City arena saga. The Pulse, a WHYY-produced podcast, was recognized too, covering topics like the internet after Facebook’s 20th birthday and the psychology behind fear. The Pulse audio program is made possible thanks to the generous support of the Sutherland Family.

WHYY competed in the Radio 1 category, a division which is for large radio markets such as Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

The Professional Keystone Media Awards recognizes journalism that “provides relevance, integrity, and initiative in serving readers and audiences.”

The goal of the awards program is to “stimulate journalists to improve their craft and ultimately improve their community.”

“It is outstanding that WHYY journalism has been recognized for its public service to the community 21 times over in the 2025 Keystone Awards contest,“ said Sarah Glover, WHYY vice president of news and civic dialogue. “The WHYY News staff’s creativity and dedication to producing explanatory journalism for our local audiences is noteworthy and impactful.”