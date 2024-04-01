From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Next week, on April 6 and 7, Philadelphia will become a hotbed for wrestling fans as Lincoln Financial Field plays host to WrestleMania XL, where WWE superstars will be immortalized in what’s shaping up to be a huge weekend for the wrestling industry.

The area has a long and rich history with the sport that intertwines athleticism and showmanship. But, years before even making it to the grand stage, wrestlers need to go to wrestling school, where they learn to safely create magical moments in the ring.

“When you go to pro wrestling school, it’s not just about what you’re doing in the ring,” said student Jay McMurtrie. “It’s about how you give an interview, the cameras, the production, the smoke machine.”

McMurtie is a student at Monster Factory in Paulsboro, New Jersey, which has produced hundreds of pro wrestlers over the years, including former WWE Champion Sheamus and current WWE Tag Team Champion Damien Priest, who will perform at WrestleMania this year. At 53, McMurtie said he realized it was time to take a shot at the commentary table.

“There’s a lot that goes into it. I don’t think that casual fans realize until they actually get there how much of a time commitment it is and how much there is to actually learn,” he said.