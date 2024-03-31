UFC Fight Night in Atlantic City saw contenders emerge and a legend return

Philly-based Uzbekistan fighter Nursulton Ruziboev won via first-round knockout. Former champ Chris Weidman also got a victory.

Nursulton Ruziboev

Nursulton Ruziboev celebrated on top of the cage following his victory at UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot on March 30, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

UFC Fight Night in Atlantic City brought thousands of fans to Boardwalk Hall on Saturday to witness a legend continue his legacy and homecomings for various fighters.

For fighter Nursulton Ruziboev, who hails from Uzbekistan but lives and trains in Philadelphia, it was a showcase of who could be the next big thing in the middleweight division. Ruziboev won by technical knockout in the first round, notching his 34th career victory.

Speaking through a translator, he said training at Marquez MMA in Philadelphia’s Frankford section has taken him to the next level.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“I feel as if I was raised in this gym,” Ruziboev said. ”As if I came here as a kid because they taught me so much. They took me under their wing.”

  • Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
    Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City hosted UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot on March 30, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Bruce Buffer
    UFC announcer Bruce Buffer introduces fighters during the first bout in Atlantic City. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
    Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City hosted UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot on March 30, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Andre Petroski
    Philly-based middleweight Andre Petroski prepares for combat in the red corner before his fight at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Fans at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
    More than 12,000 fans packed Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall to witness UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot on March 30, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Bruce Buffer
    UFC announcer Bruce Buffer gives a hyped introduction during one of the bouts at UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Nursulton Ruziboev
    Nursulton Ruziboev embraces his fans following his first round technical knockout victory at at UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot on March 30, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Nate Landwehr
    Nate Landwehr celebrated on top of the cage following his first round knockout victory, for which he picked up a Performance of the Night bonus. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Michael Bisping
    Former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping hyped up the fight fans following a post-fight interview. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Bruce Buffer
    UFC announcer Bruce Buffer spent some time with fans during a brief intermission from the action. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Ruziboev said the number of Uzbeks living in New Jersey and Philadelphia was one of the reasons he was drawn to the area.

“When I walk around Philadelphia, it’s as if I’m walking around Uzbekistan,” he said. “It’s like I’m home. There’s such a huge population of Uzbekis here, and so for me, it’s like home. And this gym — I will never leave the gym because this gym is like being at home.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman won via unanimous decision via an accidental eye poke in what was originally ruled a technical knockout. This broke a two-fight losing streak that sent the fans into a joyous frenzy.

Weidman’s career started in Atlantic City back in 2009, and during a post-fight interview, he said it was great to get a win in a historic building.

“To be able to come in here and put on a show and get that type of love from the people, get Atlantic City booming,” Weidman said. “Just to come out here and give some love to this city, you know, it’s really cool.”

Weidman broke his leg during a fight three years ago, and while he’s said he is considering retirement, it’s safe to say he’s got his legs back underneath him.

“I’m still progressing and evolving,” Weidman said in the octagon. “You can do anything you want to do… Eff everybody who frigging doesn’t believe in you. Surround yourself with good people and work your damn ass off, you can do anything you want in this world.”

Joaquin Buckley emerged as a contender in the welterweight division after scoring a technical knockout victory over No. 11-ranked Vicente Luque in the second round. The St. Louis native proudly reps his city everywhere he goes, but after Saturday’s victory, Atlantic City will always have a special place in his heart.

“We definitely got the vibes here in New Jersey,” Buckley said. “So I’d definitely love to come back to Atlantic City and put on again.”

  • Manon Fiorot
    Flyweight contender Manon Fiorot won via unanimous decision during the main event in Atlantic City on March 30, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Bill Algeo
    UFC featherweight Bill Algeo, who trains out of King of Prussia, got locked in before his fight at Boardwalk Hall. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Fans at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
    More than 12,000 fans packed Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall to witness UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot on March 30, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Fans at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
    More than 12,000 fans packed Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall to witness UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot on March 30, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Nursulton Ruziboev
    UFC middleweight Nursulton Ruziboev soaked up the love from the sold-out crowd before his knockout victory on March 30, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Nursulton Ruziboev and Michael Bisping
    Nursulton Ruziboev (right) gave Michael Bisping (left) his hat during an octagon interview shortly after the fight. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Nursulton Ruziboev
    Nursulton Ruziboev (center) gave a shoutout to the fans in Atlantic City shortly after his knockout victory. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Joaquin Buckley
    UFC welterweight Joaquin Buckley addressed the media after picking up the biggest win of his career in Atlantic City. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Chris Weidman
    Chris Weidman absorbed the energy from the crowd after picking up his first win in nearly four years at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on March 30, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Chris Weidman
    Chris Weidman absorbed the energy from the crowd after picking up his first win in nearly four years at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on March 30, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Fans at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
    More than 12,000 fans packed Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall to witness UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot on March 30, 2024. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Two fighters from the Philadelphia area, featherweight Bill Algeo and middleweight Andre Petroski, both had homecoming fights in Atlantic City

On the main card, Algeo was defeated in the first round by technical knockout, making his win/loss record 18-8. In the prelims, Petroski also lost by technical knockout in round two after he collided head-first into his opponent’s hip while attempting a takedown. Petroski’s record now stands at 10 wins and four losses.

Related Content

The Fight of the Night bonus went to Anton Turkalj versus Ibo Aslan, and Performance of the Night bonuses were awarded to Nate Landwehr and Dennis Buzukja.

The event was sold out with 12,198 people in attendance with a gate of more than $2 million, according to the UFC.

On Saturday, the UFC will be back in Las Vegas for another Fight Night featuring middleweight contenders Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Cory Sharber

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter for WHYY News.

Read more
Cory Sharber stands in front of a carousel

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate