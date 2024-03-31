From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

UFC Fight Night in Atlantic City brought thousands of fans to Boardwalk Hall on Saturday to witness a legend continue his legacy and homecomings for various fighters.

For fighter Nursulton Ruziboev, who hails from Uzbekistan but lives and trains in Philadelphia, it was a showcase of who could be the next big thing in the middleweight division. Ruziboev won by technical knockout in the first round, notching his 34th career victory.

Speaking through a translator, he said training at Marquez MMA in Philadelphia’s Frankford section has taken him to the next level.

“I feel as if I was raised in this gym,” Ruziboev said. ”As if I came here as a kid because they taught me so much. They took me under their wing.”