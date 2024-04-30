From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When Natasha Black is not working part-time at a ceramic studio, she loves songwriting, fashion design and braiding hair.

She also likes people to know that she’s autistic.

“I have autism, so I’m autistic,” she said. “When people ask, ‘Do you have autism?’ I don’t mind that, because I like to let them get to know me.”

Black was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder when she was 11 years old, when she didn’t always understand her behaviors and reactions.

Now at 29, she can still get overwhelmed by interacting with other people, but has tools and strategies to help keep herself calm.

However, Black said she can still feel anxious, unseen and misunderstood when she’s in busy and noisy health care waiting rooms and offices.

“What makes me frustrated is when people have miscommunication,” she said. “Not just that, [but] when people can’t hear me when I’m talking to them, when people don’t get me clear.”

Many buildings and spaces are designed with the average person in mind in terms of intelligence and behavior — people who are considered neurotypical.

But an estimated 15–20% of the global population are neurodivergent, meaning they have diagnoses like autism, ADHD, dyslexia and other types of intellectual or developmental challenges.

They experience the world differently, but too often, the world is not built with them in mind. So, when Jefferson Health was building its new Honickman Center specialty pavilion in Philadelphia, physicians and designers got together to create a more inclusive, neurodiverse health care environment that they hope will serve as a model for others.