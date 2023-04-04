A workforce program for neurodivergent people is expanding to Philly

Amid an increase in autism prevalence, The Precisionists, Inc. — a national workforce development program that employs people with autism and other brain differences — is expanding to Philadelphia with hopes of creating more than 500 jobs in the coming years.

Launched in 2016, the company partners with corporations and other private entities to provide neurodivergent people with sustainable full-time work. The goal of the program is to put participants in a position to live independently, a milestone many people in this community struggle to reach.

Two-thirds of young adults with autism are unemployed, according to the A.J. Drexel Autism Institute.

“For so many years, people have focused on the challenges and shortcomings around autism and neurodiversity. But it’s about figuring out the person’s strengths, not focusing on the challenges. Because when you figure out their strengths, and then line up projects that give them a chance to utilize those strengths…then they are incredibly high performers,” said TPI’s CEO Ernest Dianastasis.

In Philadelphia, The Precisionists, Inc. will continue its partnership with PECO Energy. The company will also work with Comcast, Independence Blue Cross, DuPont, Drexel University, and Vertex — to start.

Employees will be paid as consultants and most of the work will be related to IT or business services, said Dianastasis. For example, in other markets, employees have helped digitize and index human resources files for Independence Blue Cross.