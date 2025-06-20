From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

At nearly a century old, Charlie Baker III has lived many lives — soldier, entrepreneur and quiet architect of second chances. The Philadelphia native and World War II veteran is turning 100 this month, marking a milestone not just of age, but of impact. As co-founder of Baker Industries, he’s helped more than 12,000 adults rebuild their lives and transition back into the workforce after a struggle in their life, whether it’s a disability, addiction recovery or incarceration.

“Most companies don’t want to hire people like that,” Baker said when reached by phone in Delaware this week.

For him, the rejection felt personal: his youngest son, Justin Baker, has lived with a traumatic brain injury since childhood. The condition has triggered epilepsy and seizures, all of which have made it difficult for him to work outside the home.

In 1980, Baker and his wife Louise created the organization as an alternative employment option for adults with special needs out of their garage in Stafford, an unincorporated community in Chester County.

“The idea was that we would introduce the most basic elements of work. For instance, showing up on time,” Baker said.

Baker’s ties to the community run deep. He was raised in a Center City, Philadelphia hotel at 11th and Spruce Street, where his father was a manager. After graduating from West Point in 1946, he served in the U.S. Army for nearly eight years.

His father took over a modest chemical business, with three employees. Over the next 25 years Baker transformed it, expanding its workforce before selling it in 1980.

Baker Industries was also originally incorporated as a for-profit company. It only later transitioned to nonprofit headquartered in Malvern, with a warehouse in Kensington because of the workforce development benefits, Baker said.

He credits the organization’s longevity to the fact he hired mostly core administrators from the for-profit rather than nonprofit sector who had expertise in their field, such as logistics.

Customers include Philadelphia manufacturers like Tasty Baking Co., at-home test kit manufacturers, a homeopathic medicine brand and a local play putty toymaker among others.

His spouse, Louise, was instrumental to the nonprofit’s success, he said. She died earlier this year at 93 years old after more than seven decades of marriage and raising three children.

After three decades, their youngest son has retired from Baker Industries and now resides in a specialty care home. Their eldest son, a longtime technology workers, is nearing retirement at 70 years old. And Sandy, their daughter and a retired teacher, is their father’s caretaker.