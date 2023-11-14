From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Starting Monday New Jersey is celebrating Apprenticeship Week.

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development is working with the U.S. Labor Department, actively encouraging businesses and corporations to participate in an apprenticeship program, where grant money is given to cover associated expenses.

It’s considered a key component in efforts to expand employment opportunities in New Jersey and help businesses across the state attract the skilled workers they need.

Rob Asaro-Angelo, the commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, said over the past five years the state has invested more than $50 million for different grants to create a total of 1,200 apprenticeship programs — double the number from five years ago.

“Not only workers but also employers are well positioned to take advantage of that, so this investment has really paid off,” he said.

Asaro-Angelo said apprenticeship is an excellent way to expand career opportunities, and “we have an apprenticeship program at the Princeton Plasma Physics Lab, we have apprenticeship programs at nursing homes, in IT, almost any industry in New Jersey, there’s somebody who has an apprenticeship program there.”

Christopher Capobianco is the director of training at Home Instead Senior Care, a company that connects caregivers with families.

He said his apprenticeship program, made possible by a $600,000 grant, offers advanced training for caregivers of patients with Alzheimer’s and dementia, and has opened the door “for us to meet what has been a need for our organization for quite some time.”

He described the apprenticeship program as an incredible success.

“It’s been truly transformative,” he said. “It involves 155 hours or related technical instruction, and this consists of classroom training, some online component, as well as on-the-job training.”

Those who complete the program are nationally certified as a dementia practitioner.

Capobianco said the population is aging, “and the need for good, qualified people with better skills is growing by the minute.”