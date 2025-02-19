From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For several years, the Philadelphia Sheriff’s office has been working to better serve city residents on the autism spectrum.

Sheriff Rochelle Bilal’s office says it’s the first law enforcement agency in Pennsylvania to be named a Certified Autism Center by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.

The recognition comes two years after the sheriff’s office launched a decal program for families with members on the autism spectrum. The stickers feature the intertwined logos of the sheriff’s office and the puzzle logo often used to represent autism. They alert law enforcement that someone in a home or riding in a car may be on the autism spectrum.

“We stood as a collective, as an office of officers and sworn personnel and professional staff to let the city of Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania know that we not only we designed a decal and implemented a decal, but we ensured that our officers and staff went through intensive training,” said assistant director of community outreach Darryl Roberts, who has a child on the autism spectrum. “This is just the beginning.”

“They may react differently. They may speak differently. We don’t want anyone to think someone who is autistic is aggressive to them,” Roberts said.