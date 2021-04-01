Philly police officer, former detective arrested for allegedly beating man with autism

Updated: 2:15 p.m.

A high-ranking Philadelphia police officer was arrested Thursday for allegedly beating a man last summer while he was off-duty. His brother, former detective Patrick Smith, was also arrested in connection to the Aug. 19 incident.

The men are both charged with one count each of simple assault, conspiracy, and recklessly endangering another person — all misdemeanor offenses.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has suspended James Smith, a 30-year department veteran, with the intent to dismiss him after 30 days — though officers are often able to get their jobs back through the controversial arbitration process written into their union contract.

“The charges against Inspector James Smith are disturbing, and allege behavior that is in stark contrast to everything that society expects of its police officers. We cannot allow the actions of a few to tarnish the reputations of the overwhelming majority of our officers that discharge their duties with integrity,” said Outlaw in a statement.

“It is imperative that police officers repair community trust in order to effectively do their jobs. In order to do this, we must prove that we are committed to identifying and removing bad actors from within our ranks,” Outlaw added.