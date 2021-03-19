Civil rights attorneys in Philadelphia have asked a federal judge to order the city to halt pedestrian stops, sometimes known as “stop-and-frisk” — for “quality of life” offenses, including littering, panhandling, and carrying open liquor containers — saying the practice is rife with racial disparities.

Per a motion filed Thursday as part of an ongoing civil rights case, police officers would be told not to conduct a pedestrian stop unless a person refuses to stop what they’re doing. Civil rights attorney David Rudovsky, whose law firm filed the motion along with the ACLU, said most of these violations can be resolved with a simple request instead of a stop that could result in a summary offense.

“They can just tell the person to move on. And in fact, we think they do that in many cases,” said Rudovsky. “If the person doesn’t comply, then you can do a stop.”

The motion also indicates the city has already agreed to appoint new “accountability officers” in each police district to monitor the racial disparities in stops.

The latest filings are part of a federal consent decree brokered a decade ago, when the ACLU of Pennsylvania and a team of civil rights attorneys began tracking the Philadelphia Police Department’s use of pedestrian stop-and-frisks with the goal of eliminating its unlawful use. Under the terms of the decree, an officer must “reasonably believe” that someone has broken the law before making a stop, and must have “reasonable suspicion” that a suspect is armed and could harm them before patting them down, according to police department policy.

Since the start of the consent decree, the total number of illegal stops has significantly declined. Although they make up a small fraction of all police stops, about 40% to 45% of pedestrian stops stem from quality of life offenses — low-level offenses Rudovsky and his team say are a waste of police resources and an ongoing source of racial disparities.

More than 90% of these quality of life stops are of people of color, most often Black people, said Rudovsky. Roughly 44% of Philadelphia’s population is Black, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“So you had two problems here. The stops were unnecessary to begin with and they’re driving large racial disparities,” said Rudovsky.

A spokesperson for the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 declined to comment.