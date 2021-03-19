Philadelphia expands vaccine eligibility as supply of doses levels off

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Philadelphia is broadening eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine to include people with intellectual disabilities, anyone who takes immune-suppressing medication and members of the clergy.

These groups are being added to phase 1B, which includes frontline essential workers and people over the age of 65 and people with high-risk medical conditions. The new groups will be added to the 1B category, effective immediately, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley announced Friday.

The eligibility expansion comes as the city’s vaccine supply is leveling off after weeks of increasing amounts of doses coming from the federal government, according to Farley.

“We’re going to have to watch carefully to make sure that the supply of the vaccine coming into the city meets our ability to deliver it in the city,” Farley said.