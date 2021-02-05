Autism advocacy groups urge vaccine priority as caregivers worry

Icylee Basketbill’s 15-year-old daughter Kyaira has been out only twice in the last 11 months. Because she struggles with social skills in verbal language and expressive language — issues that would make it impossible for her to communicate if she were to experience COVID-19 symptoms — Basketbill makes sure Kyaira is home at all times, to be on the safe side.

“She doesn’t have a lot of conversations, but she sees the news,” said Basketbill, the family and community liaison for the Philadelphia Autism Project. “I’m so stressed out because these kids are scared, you know, the ones with disabilities that don’t know what’s going on.”

Since the start of the pandemic early last year, caregivers have gone to great lengths to make sure their loved ones with intellectual or developmental disability and/or autism spectrum disorder limit their exposure to the coronavirus. Many in the autistic community continue to feel pushed aside despite being at high risk for severe illnesses.

According to Francine Hogan, director of the PA Family Network of Vision for Equality, 80% of people suffering from intellectual disability and autism are supported at home by family, and 30% are cared for by individuals who are over 60 years old.

“We are really experiencing a lot of regression in our loved ones,” said Hogan. “About 10% of all people with intellectual disability and autism are dying with COVID, this is not the time to leave the vulnerable behind.”

Hogan’s 20-year-old son, who is on the spectrum, has been able to receive the vaccine because he has asthma, but she thinks that, on the whole, the autistic community has been forgotten in emergency plans. She is advocating for all individuals who are on the spectrum to receive priority access to the vaccine.

But Hogan is not the only one urging priority access to vaccinations for people with ASD. In December, the national organization Autism Speaks, along with several other disability advocacy groups, argued in a joint statement for priority access to vaccines for all people with Intellectual Disability and Autism.