Philadelphia residents aged 75 and older will be able to make COVID-19 vaccine appointments at two additional pharmacy chains starting later this week, health officials announced Tuesday, with information sent out to people who signed up at the city’s registry.

Meanwhile, the city Department of Public Health is taking over the Pennsylvania Convention Center mass vaccination clinic, where staff will administer second doses for the roughly 6,000 people who received their first doses from Philly Fighting COVID — the start-up whose relationship with the city imploded last week.

Officials declined to answer any more questions Tuesday on that evolving scandal, citing an ongoing investigation by Philadelphia’s inspector general.

Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said the city is trying to ramp up vaccinations as much as possible with a still-limited supply.

Vaccines are now being given to eligible groups at more than 30 of the city’s federally qualified health centers, several city-run health clinics, and area hospitals, which are pivoting from inoculating staff only and starting to offer jabs to patients.

Recognizing the impact of the Philly Fighting COVID debacle on public trust in the Health Department, Farley asked for residents’ patience: “We ask people just to give us time to show that we can do it.”