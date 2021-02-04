“It is an important step in doing right by our residents and restoring their faith in the city’s COVID response, and specifically the vaccine program,” Mayor Jim Kenney said after he toured the clinic Wednesday.

Like many in Philadelphia, Zelice Williams felt that trust was broken when she read articles outlining PFC CEO Andrei Doroshin’s plans to make millions off vaccinating Philly residents like her.

“People are suffering,” she said, adding that no one should be “making a profit” off the pandemic.

For Williams, who works with preschoolers, trust in the city was restored Wednesday. She said that other than having to refresh her browser for an hour to schedule her appointment — slots kept filling up — the process to get her second dose was smooth.

“They did what they said they were going to do,” Williams said. “They sent us an email [that] said, ‘We [will] be responsible for making sure we get you your second dose on time,’ and they did that.”

Still, the city missed some people in the rescheduling process, including Ellie Kline, a nursing student at Drexel University. She’s not working directly with COVID-19 patients, but she is working the hospital floor and being exposed to the virus occasionally.

“We hadn’t heard anything after the whole ordeal,” she said of herself and fellow nursing students at Drexel who got vaccinated through PFC.

“We had to reach out to the city ourselves to get our vaccine… we kind of had to do it ourselves in a sense, otherwise I don’t think the city would have reached out or it would have been a longer process.”

Ted Jelesiewicz, a nurse practitioner, said he even saw improvements in the city-run clinic.

“This one went even smoother. The line was much faster,” he said.