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About 400 people filled the backyard pavilion outside of Lewes Public Library on Saturday morning to attend an end-of-summer neighborhood block party hosted by WHYY and the library.

The family-friendly event featured lawn games, music, giveaways, arts and crafts, and other hands-on activities. It also gave attendees an opportunity to meet local organizations and learn about community resources.

Increasing presence in Sussex County

Gianna Tripodi-Bhise, who oversees foundation and corporate relations and events for WHYY, said the block party was a way to build a stronger relationship with communities in Sussex County, Delaware.

“We have a lot of listeners and viewers in this county, and we want to be here more. We keep hearing from people, everywhere we’re going around the state: ‘Come back to be here more,’” Tripodi-Bhise said. “Today’s event is an opportunity to be out here.”

Much of that work is funded by a grant from the Longwood Foundation, she said, and more WHYY events will be coming to the county.

She also said meeting people face to face is part of the organization’s mission.

“We are supported by the community and we’re for the community. That’s why it’s public media,” Tripodi-Bhise said.

Bringing together community

The library is one of the few places left where everyone is welcome, said Jill DiPaolo, the library’s director.

“That’s hard to find in life,” DiPaolo said. “And when you bring everybody from all walks of life together in one space, that’s when the magic happens, I think. And that’s why the library is such a great magical space, especially for community events like this.”

A big draw for the youngest attendees was a screening of WHYY-TV’s “Albie’s Elevator,” and a live interactive performance and storytime session with “Albie” herself. Library staff also sang songs and assisted Albie with the performance.

“Any time you have a big, big character come to life for kiddos, it’s just really fun and exciting,” DiPaolo said.