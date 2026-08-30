What questions do you have about the 2026 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Low voter turnout among teens and young adults in Pennsylvania may have less to do with apathy than with registration, a report from the Civics Center suggests. In major elections, registered 18-year-olds turn out at rates comparable to registered voters ages 45 to 79.

The finding challenges assumptions about young voters, said Laura Brill, founder of the Civics Center, a national nonpartisan nonprofit organization that trains high school students to organize voter registration drives.

“They read about low youth turnout. [This data] is helping to debunk this myth,” Brill said. The challenge, she said, is getting young people registered and helping them understand why it is important to become part of the process.

“The goal is to try and really embed this in the culture of high school, so it’ll be part of the students’ own leadership and can see themselves as full actors in democracy,” Brill said.

The barriers to participation

But registration is not the only barrier to participation. Young people can become disillusioned with voting and feel that their individual participation has little effect, said Dani Cosme, scientific director of the Climate Communication Division at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg Public Policy Center. She studies the psychological and social factors that motivate behavior.

“It is true that what the majority of Americans want and what young people want and care about is not actually happening,” she said.

One way to overcome that disillusionment is to make civic participation personally relevant by connecting it to the people, communities and issues young people care about, Cosme said.

Young people can also face psychological barriers that compound structural ones. Cosme points to informational barriers that can reduce a person’s sense that they are capable of participating, motivational barriers that affect whether they feel compelled to participate and self-regulatory barriers that can make it harder to follow through.

Those barriers can be especially important during adolescence and emerging adulthood, when people are developing their values and identities, she said.

“We develop our sense of personal values based on the relationships and the communities and the groups that we’re a part of, and the values that they hold,” Cosme said. “These values become internalized and become our heartfelt core values. There’s both this sort of increasing strength and identification.”